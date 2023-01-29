JANESVILLE—Seniors Rico Yarbrough and Fazion Farr continued their stalwart play for Beloit Memorial, combining for 41 points Saturday afternoon.
They’re just going to need a little more help.
The remainder of the Purple Knights contributed 18 points as they fell to Janesville Craig 72-59.
The Cougars’ lead hovered around five or six points until late in the contest when they pulled away.
In Yarbrough’s past five games he has scored 26, 26, 48, 37 and 26 again Saturday. Farr chipped in 15 and Jyrell Cousins also hit double figures with 11.
Craig was more balanced with five players scoring 11 or more points. Keagan Clark led the way with 18 points while Carson McCormick had 12 and Jackson Bertagnoli, Devon Becher and Denver Hughes each had 11.
• BIG FOOT 70, ELKHORN 54: Five different Chiefs scored into the double-digits as they took care of the host Elks on Saturday afternoon.
Big Foot had a solid 38-20 lead by halftime as Dakota Nordmeyer and Shawn Robinson each had nine points by the break.
The Chiefs didn’t let up in the second half as the offense continued to pour on points and hold back the comeback hungry Elks, who put up 34 second-half points.
Nordmeyer led Big Foot with 14 points while Hudson Torrez and Eli Gerdes each scored 12.
JANES. CRAIG 72, BELOIT MEMORIAL 59
B. Memorial…..30 29 — 59
J. Craig………….35 37 — 72
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Yarbrough 11-2-26, Nova 0-1-1, Cousins 4-3-11, Farr 5-5-15, Hereford 1-0-2, Karl 1-1-4. Totals 22 12-22 59.
Janesville Craig (fg ft-fta pts)—Clark 5-7-18, McCormick 5-0-12, Lawton 1-0-2, Bertagnoli 4-2-11, Becher 5-0-11, Chrostowski 1-0-3, Tyler 1-0-2, Hughes 4-1-11. Totals 27 10-19 72.
3-pointers—BM 3 (Yarbrough 2, Karl), JC 6 (McCormick 2, Clark, Bertagnoli, Becher, Chrostowski). Total fouls—BM 18, JC 16.
