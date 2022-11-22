BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls basketball team had a few things going for it Tuesday night at Barkin Arena.
The Purple Knights had an enthusiastic student section cheering their every move, experience facing elite teams and a youthful spirit of their own against Janesville Craig.
Although the effort all evening long was strong, it wasn’t long before the Purple Knights found themselves in catch-up mode before both teams took a holiday break.
Beloit trailed 16-0 on its way to an 80-52 loss to Craig, expected to be one of the top teams in the always-rugged Big Eight Conference.
“We just can’t have a start like we did against a team like Craig,” Beloit Memorial coach Dilonna Johnson said. “They’ve got a pair of Division I recruits and a lot of talent. If we could’ve played them even early on, we might have had a chance.”
The Purple Knights had just come off a blowout loss to Verona, the preseason #1 team in the state, when the Cougars came marching in with a pair of Division 1 recruits of their own.
It’s difficult to imagine a team having a more difficult start to a conference season. The Knights have fallen to Sun Prairie West, Verona and Craig.
“We knew coming into the season it was going to be a really difficult start,” Johnson said. “I think those are the three best teams in the conference. But in the next couple of games, we aren’t going to have to face teams that have a lot of taller girls, so we should be able to execute on a higher level.”
Behind a troika of treys from Jocelyn Tibbetts, the Knights climbed to within 14 before trailing 35-19 at the break. Tibbetts finished with 11 points, while Kamille Thomas (10 points) and Lanasia Dubois (13) also finished in double figures.
Beloit had a 14-4 run that cut the Craig lead down to 11, but could get no closer in the second half despite a spirited effort.
“We try to push tempo and play very fast,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a new strength and conditioning coach that has us in great shape. We’re excited for these young kids to continue to grow.”
The Cougars had a balanced scoring effort, with Mya Nicholson leading the way with 19 points. Liz Pierson added 17 off the bench, while Ellie Magestro-Kennedy had 18 and Brae Bertocci finished with 12.
“As a coach, you love to see that kind of balance,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Liz was great for us again off the bench. Tonight was good for us because our first couple of games were pretty easy. This was the most challenging game of our season so far, and a lot of credit has to go to Beloit Memorial. They never gave up.”
Beloit travels to Madison Memorial Tuesday, while Craig will play New Berlin Eisenhower at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.