BELOIT—New Beloit Snappers manager Mike Jacobs was part of two of the most memorable seasons in Marlins history.
No, neither of them involve the team’s World Series runs in 1997 and 2003.
In 2008, the 6-foot-3 first baseman was part of the first Major League infield to have all four members crash 25 or more home runs in one season. Jacobs teamed with Hanley Ramirez, Dan Uggla and Jorge Cantu to reach the milestone.
Two years earlier, in 2006, the left-handed slugger was part of a young team that started the season 11-31, but won 67 of its final 120 games to nearly sneak into the playoffs.
Monday, the Miami Marlins announced he would manage the Snappers in their inaugural season with their new NLB affiliate.
Jacobs, from Chula Vista, Calif., enters his fourth season as a minor league manager after his seven-year career in the big leagues. He managed the Clinton LumberKings to the Midwest League finals in 2019.
Prior to that, he led the Batavia Muckdogs, then the Marlins Class-A Short Season affiliate, in 2017 and 2018.
In 2020, he was set to manage the Jupiter Hammerheads, then the Marlins’ High-A affiliate, prior to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a player, Jacobs made his Major League debut with the New York Mets during the 2005 season, becoming the first recorded player in MLB history to hit four home runs in his first four career games.
Following the season, he was traded to the Florida Marlins as the centerpiece in a trade package for All-Star slugger Carlos Delgado. Over the next three seasons with Florida, he his 69 home runs and drove in 224 runs, including hitting 32 homers during the 2008 season.
Jacobs finished his MLB career after stops with Kansas City and Arizona and an additional season with the Mets. He hit 100 career home runs and a .253/.313/.473 slash line.
In Beloit, Jacobs’ pitching coach will be another former big leaguer, Bruce Walton, who from 1991 to 1994 pitched with Oakland, Montreal and Colorado. He played professionally 11 seasons.
Walton began his coaching career in 2002 as the bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, a position he held through 2009 before becoming the team’s pitching coach from 2010-2012. He served as the Triple-A Iowa Cubs pitching coach in 2014 and joined the Miami Marlins organization in 2018, serving as pitching coach for the Jupiter Hammerheads in 2018 and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in 2019.
Matt Snyder will begin his professional coaching career in 2021 as the Snappers hitting coach. A 10th round selection in the 2012 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, he played professionally from 2012-19, reaching Triple-A as a first baseman.
Snyder played in the Yankees organization for six seasons and finished his playing career with the New Orleans Baby Cakes, then the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate in 2019.
A three-time All-Star in the minor leagues, Snyder hit .278 and reached base at an impressive .360 clip across 245 games in his playing career.
Other positions named were:
• Chris Briones will serve as the defensive coach for the Snappers in 2021 after working as a catching coordinator with the Texas Rangers organization from 2012-18. Prior to his coaching career, he played professionally from 1995-2003 including four seasons in the Rangers and Padrews farm systems and five seasons in independent baseball.
• Joseph Miranda will serve as the Snappers’ strength and conditioning coach. A graduate of Maryville College with a Master’s from George Washington University, Miranda worked previously in the Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds organizations before joining the Marlins in 2021.
• Melissa Hampton will be the Snappers’ athletic trainer. She joined the Marlins in 2017 as a rehab athletic training assistant and became the athletic trainer for the team’s Gulf Coast League affiliate in 2018. In 2019, she served in the same role with the LumberKings. She holds a degree in athletic training from Southern Nazarene University and a Master’s Degree from Dallas Baptist University.
• UP NEXT: The Snappers begin the 2021 season May 4 on the road in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers before playing their home opener May 11 against the South Bend Cubs.