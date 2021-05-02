BELOIT—Mike Jacobs is prepared for a unique season as the manager of the first Miami Marlins affiliate to don a Beloit Snappers uniform.
Jacobs, who spent parts of six years in the Major Leagues, worked out his club at Pohlman Field Sunday afternoon, and believes they will be a competitive bunch.
“I like what we have here,” Jacobs said. “I think we’re going to be really balanced. We have a lot of guys that can swing the bat. I’ve had a lot of the position players before, and it’s going to be fun to watch their growth. On the pitching side, a lot of the guys are new for me, but our pitching coach really believes we’re going to be solid there as well.”
Many of Miami’s top prospects will begin the season in Beloit. The roster consists of 16 pitches, three catchers, five infielders, and five outfielders.
The highlight of the squad appears to be its prospect-laden outfield, which Jacobs said will be an asset at the plate and in the field.
Three top-30 prospects will fill the five outfield spots.
Kameron Misner ranked 15th in the Marlins system, Connor Scott (16th), and Griffin Conine (18th), will start in Beloit.
Scott and Misner were first-round draft picks in the 2018 and 2019 draft, respectively. Conine follows suit as a second-round pick in 2018 by the Toronto Blue Jays.
“I joked earlier that we shouldn’t see any balls hit the ground in the outfield, because we have three and maybe even four guys on the roster that can play a good center field,” Jacobs said. “We have plenty of depth, and we’ll rotate through the DH spot and the outfield, and they will all get their opportunities.”
The Snappers pitching staff will be led by the Marlins 17th and 23rd-ranked prospects Kyle Nicolas and Zach McCambley, respectively. Nicolas was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft (61st overall) from Ball State.
The Marlins selected McCambley in the third round of the 2020 draft (75th overall) from Coastal Carolina.
Jacobs said despite the late start to the season, the players are well-prepared for the 120-game grind ahead.
“The biggest adjustment was spring training getting pushed back,” Jacobs said. “But as far as pitchers getting their work in and their pitch counts up, nothing has changed there. We probably didn’t play as many games as we usually would, but we had plenty of live batting practice and simulated games.”
Jacobs said that the new downtown stadium, pegged for a late July opening currently, is something nice to look forward to.
“From what I’ve seen online, it’s going to be state-of-the-art,” Jacobs said. “I’m hoping we are going to be over there sooner rather than later. I know they’ve done some improvements to the field over here, but this is definitely on the lower end on what a high-A field should look like. I’ve played on field much worse than this, but to some of these guys, it’s going to be a shock to the system, especially the guys who come from big-time college programs.
“But that’s all part of it. It’s not always going to be perfect, and that’s part of the process of being a minor league player. But having the new stadium at the light at the end of the tunnel and something to look forward to is really nice.”
Another new feature of the 2021 schedule: Long series play. Instead of the traditional three or four-game sets, each series the team will play will be six games.
“Back in the day, those long series would’ve resulted in some teams getting real annoyed with each other,” Jacobs said. “That’s why you typically have shorter series, because teams start to wear on each other. It’ll be unique, but I really like that we have Monday’s off. That’s huge for these guys. And with the protocols the way they are, and how easy the travel is in this league, I think the longer series make a ton of sense.”
The Snappers will open the 2021 season Tuesday on the road against Wisconsin at 6:35 p.m.
Catchers—Will Banfield, David Martinez, Dustin Skelton
Infielders—Marcus Chiu, Bubba Hollins, Devin Hairston, Nic Ready, Marcos Rivera
Outfielders—Griffin Conine, Thomas Jones, Kameron Misner, Tevin Mitchell, Connor Scott
RHP Pitchers—Dylan Bice, Evan Brabrand, Alberto Guerrero, Bryan Hoeing, Tyler Jones, Zack Leban, Zach McCambley, Tyler Mitzel, Kyle Nicolas, Brady Puckett, Cason Sherrod, Joey Steele, Jake Walters
LHP Pitchers—Zach King, Josh Simpson, Antonio Velez