ROCKTON—Junior Jacob Klink provided Hononegah with its lone first place in the NIC-10 Track and Field Championships Friday night, but the Indians still finished a strong second in the meet on their home track.
The Indians finished with 93 points to trail only Belvidere North (115).
Klink tossed the shot put 16.50 meters to win the shot put. He was also fourth in the discus (40.37).
The Indians picked up seconds from Mitchell Cavanagh in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.34 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (41.79) as well as Philip Winkelman in the 800 (2:02.69). The 4x400 relay team of Cavanagh, Winkelman, Wesley Waugh and Anthony Otero was runnerup in 3:32.6.
Hononegah picked up a third from its 4x200 relay of Caleb Hilliard, Sam Scholl, Nick Nemeth and Otero (1:37.56) and got fourths in both the 4x100 relay (Hilliard, Otero, Cavanaugh, Nathan Wahl) in 44.52 and the 4x800 relay (Winkelman, Waugh, Jonathan Long, Dylan Paccagnini) in 8:56.65.
Hononegah’s Scholl was third in the high jump (1.80 meters) and Joey Idstein in the shot (12.79).
The future looks good for the Indians. Hononegah easily won the frosh/soph meet with 166 points to easily outdistance runnerup Harlem (126). Their firsts were by Camden Juno in the 3200 (11:00.22), Gabe Kohl in the discus (33.29), Alex Bartch in the high jump (1.57), Jake McLarty in the pole vault (2.74) and Ben Klink in the triple jump (12.08).
Results:
Team scores: Belvidere North 115, Hononegah 93, Rockford East 77, Rockford Guilford 76, Harlem 53, Rockford Auburn 47, Rockford Boylan 31, Rockford Jefferson 26, Freeport 21, Belvidere 13.
100 meters: 1, Bertolino (BN) 11.37; 2, Powers (BN) 11.53; 6, Wahl (Hono) 11.99. 200: 1, Bertolino (BN), 22.50; 2, Smith (RG) 23.10; 6, Wahl (Hono) 23.90. 400: 1, Brown (BN) 51.59; 2, Beuno (RE) 51.85; 4, Wahl (Hono) 52.93. 1. Lang (RE) 2:01.68; 2, Winkelman (Hono) 2:02.69; 4, Estrada (Hono) 2:04.45. 1600: 1, McNulty (BN) 4:27.98; 2, Lawson (RG) 4:29.40; 6, Altomore (Hono) 4:53.87. 3200: 1, Lawson (RG) 9:55.28; 3, Hernandez 9:56.92.
110 HH: 1, Pierce (Free) 15.71; 2, Cavanagh (Hono) 16.34; 6, Wood (Hono) 16.83. 300 H: 1, Pierce (Free) 41.42; 2, Cavanagh (Hono) 41.79; 5, Wood (Hono) 43.80.4x100 relay: 1, Rockford East, 44.08; 4, Hono (Hilliard, Otero, Cavanagh, Wahl) 44.52. 4x200 relay: 1, Guilford, 1:34.60; 2, Boylan, 1:37.10; 3, Hononegah (Hilliard, Scholl, Nemeth, Otero) 1:37.56. 4x400 relay: 1, ROckford East, 3:31.1; 2, Hononegah (Cavanagh, Winkelman, Waugh, Otero) 3:32.6. 4x800 relay: 1, Belvidere North, 8:26.57; 2, Harlem, 8:28.13; 4, Hono (Winkelman, Waugh, Long, Paccagnini) 8:56.65.
Shot put: 1, Klink (Hono) 16.50 meters; 2, Lundgren (Har) 15.23; 4, Idstein (Hono) 12.78. Discus: 1, Lundgren (Har) 53.12; 2, Harrington-McKin (Har), 41.70; 4, Klink (Hono) 40.37; 6, Dockins (Hono), 38.82. High jump: 1, Cattage (RG) 1.85; 2, Brown (BN) 1.85; 3, Scholl (Hono) 1.80. Pole vault: 1, Wolszynk (RA) 2.89; 2, O’Brien (BN) 2.89; 5, Wood (Hono) 2.74. Long jump: 1, Vatlin (RE) 6.91; 2, Dotson (RE) 6.55; 6, Hilliard (Hono) 5.99. Triple jump: 1, Jackson (RJ) 13.51 meters; 2, Powers (BN) 12.66.4, Wood (Hono) 12.07; 6, Hamilton (Hono) 11.60.