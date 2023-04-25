GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—Miami Marlins’ fans will be happy to hear that 2022 first-round pick Jacob Berry is hitting up from the plate after a sluggish start to his Beloit Sky Carp career.
Berry went 2-for-4 from the plate and knocked in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a double to left field that propelled the Sky Carp to a 4-2 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night.
The third baseman is now on a four-game hit streak, and Tuesday was Berry’s first multi-hit game of the season.
Beloit got on the board first when Yiddi Cappe laced a double to left field to score Davis Bradshaw, who was hit by a pitch, and Berry, who had singled, in the first inning.
The Timber Rattlers got one back with a sacrifice fly by Joe Gray Jr. in the third, and they found themselves in front in the fifth when a pitch got past catcher Bennett Hostetler and Eduardo Garcia hit a one-run double.
In the seventh, Hostetler reached on an error and Joshua Zamora walked. After Dalvy Rosario struck out, Davis Bradshaw made it a tie game when he reached on a throwing error by the catcher.
Cappe, Zamora and Bradshaw were the other Sky Carp with hits on the night.
Gabe Bierman tossed a solid five innings with five hits and three runs allowed, all earned. He walked six and struck out two. Matt Givin got the win after going two innings and only allowing two hits while Chandler Jozwiak got his third save of the season with two hitless innings of work.