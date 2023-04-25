GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—Miami Marlins’ fans will be happy to hear that 2022 first-round pick Jacob Berry is hitting up from the plate after a sluggish start to his Beloit Sky Carp career.

Berry went 2-for-4 from the plate and knocked in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a double to left field that propelled the Sky Carp to a 4-2 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night.

