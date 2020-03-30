When you’re an eternal optimist you look for the positives, even during the darkest of days.
Sunday was one of the roughest for a large group of former Beloit College football players.
One of their own, Corey Jackson of the Class of 1990, passed away in Milwaukee due to complications involving heart disease and diabetes. He leaves behind a devoted wife Karen, daughter Lindsey and son Jalen.
“It’s very sad,” said Paul Kosminskas, a former all-conference guard who blocked for Jackson his first two seasons. “It’s been a tough year for us Beloit College guys. We lost Vince Popp, Eric Steglich and Corey who all played football and we also lost a Sigma Chi brother, Jeff Simpson. That’s four guys we really cared about. We’re all kind of reeling.
“You think you’ll be going through this sort of thing with your peers when you’re in your 70s or 80s. You don’t expect to be saying goodbye to friends who are in their 50s.”
The Chicago native remains an unapologetic optimist, however, and he says even some good can come away from extremely sad circumstances.
“They bring us all closer together,” Kosminskas said. “Jeff Simpson was battling cancer and he knew he didn’t have much time. A bunch of us drove up to Madison to see him. I took the train out to the suburbs and Chris Fleming picked me up and we drove to Madison. I hadn’t seen Chris in years.
“We had a group of about 15 there, guys like DeVon Wilson, Darin Walters, Chris Alberts, Dan Snyder and Phil Frebault. We all sat around and talked about the glory days. It was great to spend that time together again and lift each other up.”
Kosminskas certainly wasn’t expecting everyone to console each other again so soon, but then he heard of Jackson’s failing health over the weekend. He immediately went to Facebook to ask the Bucs to put Jackson in their prayers.
Unfortunately, later that night he delivered the news that Jackson had passed away. Wilson put up a tribute post to his former teammate, stating, “I knew you were special from the first day I met you in the fall of 1986. You always had a way to uplift the spirit of others around you. You were always trying to find a way to serve others. You loved your family so much!”
Wilson was able to converse with his old friend via the video conference app Zoom recently.
“We took that virtual tour through our journey through life,” Wilson stated. “I felt like we had more stories in us, but God called you home for a much bigger assignment. We will miss you Corey! You will never be forgotten my brother.”
Jackson had played running back for Racine Horlick High School and was recruited as a potential heir apparent to John Davis, the former SoBo great who had a Hall of Honor career with the Bucs.
“Every year Coach (Ed) DeGeorge would assign an upperclassman to a freshman and I was assigned to Corey,” Davis said in a telephone interview from Chicago. “It was your job to look after him that year. I’d actually seen him play basketball the year before when he was at Horlick and they came to Beloit to play a tournament game against Belvidere. I was there to see my old coach from South Beloit, Jack McCarthy, who was coaching Belvidere then. Corey’s team was ranked high in the state. We ended up playing on the same intramural basketball team.
“Corey was confident as a freshman, but not cocky. He asked a lot of questions. I remember the first game he played in, he was going to go in the next series and I could tell he was nervous. I just told him don’t worry. Just make a decision and go. That’s the kind of runner he was. I always looked for a hole and he just ran hard and made his own.”
By the time he was a junior in 1988, Jackson was the fullback in the Bucs’ Wing-T offense. He rushed for 628 yards that season as Beloit went 6-3.
“Corey had been a tailback in an I-formation and we made him into a Wing-T fullback,” DeGeorge said. “It was early on when we went to the Wing-T and he was an important part of what we were building. We asked our fullback to be in the hole immediately after the snap. It was the job of the quarterback to get it into the fullback’s belly immediately and if he hit the line quickly he was through into the secondary before any linebacker or defensive lineman was even aware he had the ball. There was no question about Corey’s quickness or toughness. Once he made that transition, he ended up being really good at it.”
DeGeorge said Jackson was fun to be around off the field, too.
“Corey always put a smile on your face,” DeGeorge said. “He was a character and he had a great sense of humor.”
As a senior, Jackson played on an offense that shattered seven DeGeorge Era records and went 6-3. Partnered with speedy Shane Stadler they were a terrific 1-2 punch. Jackson had 182 carries for 939 yards (5.2) and 11 touchdowns. He caught three TD passes, too, and led the Bucs with 84 points. Stadler had 104 carries for 626 yards (5.9) and 44 points.
Prior to the team’s season opener in Watertown against Northwestern College, Jackson’s mother, Diana Brown, suffered a heart attack. She was recovering in intensive care in Racine as he rushed 26 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs awarded the signed game ball to Jackson’s mother.
He appreciated the gesture. He said the strength of a team is beneficial to the individual.
“We can tell when something is bothering someone, and we can pick up his morale,” Jackson said. “That’s one of the keys to the whole team. We don’t tend to yell at each other after mistakes. Mistakes are part of the game. We just try to overcome the adversity.”
That’s the message his teammates believe Jackson still has for them. There are times when you need to tighten the bonds that are always there, just loosen a little over time.
