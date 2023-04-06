ROCKTON—It looked like Hononegah starting pitcher Jackson Stahl was going to have one of those freshman dud starts that young throwers seem to suffer from every so often.
The 6-foot-2 righty struggled with his command against Grant Community early, and before the first inning was even through, head coach Matt Simpson had a reliever throwing in the bullpen.
But Stahl buckled down in a big way, and he went on to throw five strong innings as the Indians (4-4) took down the Bulldogs (2-5) 2-1 on Thursday evening.
“Jackson was pretty gritty,” Simpson said. “He didn’t have his best stuff as far as throwing strikes early on, and he could have easily been out of the game in the first and then again in the second. He was pretty tough mentally.”
Stahl issued back-to-back walks to start the game to prompt a mound visit. He struck out the three-hitter, but issued another base on balls to load the bases before Hononegah’s defense turned a nice 5-2-3 double play to get out of the inning.
“We have great guys everywhere,” Stahl said. “They can make plays anywhere in tough conditions. The defense did great.”
Stahl got the first two Bulldogs in the second out before issuing a walk and hitting a batter. Braden Otahal slapped a single to left to make it 1-0, and that’s when the bullpen started seeing some activity again.
But the next batter struck out swinging, and Stahl only allowed two hits and two walks in his next three innings.
“I needed to be better throwing strikes,” Stahl admitted. “But I was just competing on every pitch. I competed just as well as the Bulldogs did. I wasn’t getting frustrated on the mound.”
The Indians tied it up in the second inning when junior Isaiah Houi dropped a ball into the shallow part of the outfield, scoring Austin Dresser, who had walked, from second.
The next time up, Hononegah took the lead when Landen Seymour, who had doubled, scored on Drake Broege’s single to center field.
Seymour went 2-of-3 in the leadoff spot for the Indians.
“Landen does what he needs to do,” Stahl said. “He’s got great energy every day, at practice and during games. He’s got the speed and makes contact; he has great at-bats.”
Grant loaded the bases in the fifth after smacking a double, reaching on an error and an intentional walk, but Stahl got a groundout to end the danger.
Another young arm for the Indians, sophomore Jakob Deleo, tossed the last two innings and allowed no hits while issuing one walk and striking out two to slam the door on the Bulldogs.
“When he pitches, he pounds the strike zone,” Simpson said. “He’s been superb for us on the mound. He has also worked his way into our lineup and made a couple of nice plays at shortstop.”
The Indians have games against Sycamore and Plainfield South over the weekend before beginning NIC-10 play against Belvidere North on Monday.
“To be sitting at 4-4 with as many young guys that we’ve thrown out there is (pretty good),” Simpson said. “We feel that our tough schedule prepares us for regional and sectional play. If we can come out at .500, and we learn from the mistakes that we’ve made, we’re going to be in good shape.”