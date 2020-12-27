The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.
The game scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl. Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said the team has had a “significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff” since the end of the regular season.
Missouri is the third Southeastern Conference team that has had to pull out of its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina. Army was able to replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia to salvage that game. South Carolina’s COVID-19 issues left UAB without an opponent in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Iowa was left in the same situation, with no short-notice replacement available.
“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rocky Lombardi, who started six games at quarterback for Michigan State this season, announced Sunday he is transferring to Northern Illinois.
Lombardi announced Friday he had entered the transfer portal. The Iowa native was a redshirt junior this fall and has two more seasons of eligibility because the 2020 season doesn’t count against any players’ eligibility clocks.
Lombardi completed 53.5% of his passes this season for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. After throwing for 642 yards and six touchdowns in the Spartans’ first two games, including a victory over Michigan, he threw only two more touchdown passes—both in an upset of Northwestern—in the next four games while getting picked off seven times and completing 43.9% of his throws.
PRO BASEBALL
ATLANTA —Phil Niekro threw a pitch that baffled hitters and catchers.
Heck, he didn’t even know where it was going most of the time.
But the knuckleball carried Niekro to more than 300 wins, earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame and gave him a nickname that stuck for the rest of his life.
Knucksie.
The longtime stalwart of the Atlanta Braves rotation died after a lengthy fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday. He was 81.