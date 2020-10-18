The University of Iowa said it would not pay a demand from eight Black former football players for $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination they faced playeingfor the Hawkeyes.
The university general counsel’s office released its response Sunday to a 21-page certified letter dated Oct. 5 from civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is representing the players.
The players also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.
Solomon-Simmons’ letter said if the demands are not met by Monday, the former players are prepared to file a lawsuit seeking damages for the unlawful mistreatment they said they endured. Solomon-Simmons did not immediate respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The Des Moines (Iowa) Register first reported the demands and university’s response.
The former players are Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley and Andre Harris.
“I am disappointed to receive this type of demand letter,” Kirk Ferentz said. “Due to the threat of litigation, I am not able to address the specific comments made by our former players. As you may know, this past summer we made adjustments to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our student-athletes.”
University President Bruce Harreld said in a statement the school appreciated the former players sharing insights on their experiences and that many of their concerns have been reviewed and addressed.
“There are several demands outlined in the letter and we are proud of the efforts made to date,” Harreld said. “We have a path forward that includes ideas and recommendations from many current and former students aimed at making the University of Iowa a more inclusive and better place to learn, grow and compete as an athlete.”
PRO BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA —Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring from a full-time coaching capacity.
The 58-year-old Price spent one season with the Phillies. Under Price, the starters improved their ERA from 4.64 in 2019 to 4.08 this season.
“Bryan provided a trusted voice and had a major impact on our pitchers this season,” Phillies interim general manager Ned Rice said in a statement. “We wish Bryan nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his contributions this past season.”
Price previously managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons from 2014-18. He was a pitching coach for Seattle, Arizona and Cincinnati.
The Phillies will have their fifth pitching coach in five seasons in 2021. Chris Young (2019), Rick Kranitz (2018) and Bob McClure (2017) preceded Price.