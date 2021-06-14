SCHAUMBURG, Ill.—The Hononegah baseball team has made its living this season battling in every at-bat.
Monday night, the Indians battled their way to their first IHSA Class 4A State Tournament appearance in school history with a 9-7 win over Prospect at Wintrust Field.
The Indians picked up contributions all up and down the lineup, scored in a variety of ways and punched their state ticket by out-battling the Knights all evening.
Hononegah will face Plainfield East at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet Saturday at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals, with the winner advancing to the state finals Saturday evening.
Things could have hardly started out in worse fashion for the Indians. Starting pitcher Scotty Porter walked the leadoff man on four pitches, then hit the next batter with the first pitch.
Porter allowed a two-run triple that barely eluded the grasp of right fielder Dylan Sayles, with another run coming in on a fielders choice that could’ve been an inning-ending double play.
It didn’t take long for the Indians to respond in kind. Bryce Goodwine led off the bottom of the frame with a walk. Braden Sayles singled him to third, which brought up Noah Goddard.
The senior catcher had changed the fortunes of Hononegah’s sectional final win over Huntley with a game-tying homer to lead off the sixth. He didn’t wait to produce Monday, crushing a pitch over the left field fence, sending the Hononegah crowd and bench into a frenzy. Just like that, it was a new ballgame.
“If Noah doesn’t do that, I don’t know what this game looks like,” Hononegah coach Matt Simpson said. “I don’t even know what to say about him anymore. It was just an unbelievable moment.”
Goddard said he wasn’t up there trying to tie the game.
“It was a fastball inside and I just wanted to hit it hard,” Goddard said. “If you try jack one out every single time, it’s not going to work. I just try to put the ball in play, and when you do that, good things happen. When I saw the ball go over, it was just instant chills. Amazing.”
After the Knights scored a run against Porter in the top of the third, the Indians bounced back with another three-spot in the bottom, with the key hits being a Roessler RBI single and Porter hitting a two-run single to make it 6-4.
The Indians assumed temporary command of the game with three runs in the fourth, with Dylan Sayles hitting a two-run single and later coming in to score when he stole home to make it 9-4.
Befitting their status as a suburban power, Prospect refused to go down quietly into the night. The Knights scored a pair of runs in the fifth, then added another in the sixth before stranding a pair of runners to bring the Indians within three outs of the promised land.
Sayles didn’t mess around in the seventh inning, going right after the Knight hitters. The final out was a chopper to shortstop Gabe Roessler, a starter since his freshman year. On a play routine only to him, he grabbed the ball on the move, fired to first, and threw his glove in the air in celebration.
The Indians, at long last and after many bitter disappointments in postseason play, were heading to state.
“Braden told me after the sixth inning that it was his game to finish,” Simpson said. “He’s a senior, I had complete faith in him. It’s just such a great group of guys and I’m just so happy for them to get this thing we’ve been after.”