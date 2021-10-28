ROCKTON—Operation round three begins Saturday afternoon in Rockton for the Hononegah football team.
The Indians have been up front about their primary goal of advancing beyond the second round for the first time since 1996.
In order to do so, they will first have to dispatch of visiting Plainfield East in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs, to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Indians (9-0) earned the second overall seed and will face the Bengals (5-4) the 31st seed.
Indians coach Brian Zimmerman said he was generally pleased with the bracket.
“I was excited when I saw it,” Zimmerman said. “Our goal has been to push past the second round. We haven’t gotten there in many years, and with the way things are set up, we might have an opportunity to do that. I think there are some winnable matchups in front of us.”
The Indians will know their next opponent (should they advance) by the time they take the field Saturday afternoon because Libertyville (6-3) and Pekin (7-2) will play Friday night.
The Bengals have been blown out by at least 21 points on three separate occasions, but will certainly pose some issues for the Indians Saturday. Still, Zimmerman believes the Indians should be in good shape.
“They have an offensive line that has a couple of big tackles,” Zimmerman said. “But overall, I feel good about the way our defensive line is going to match up with them. They have one really strong receiver, and they rotate quarterbacks, one of which is a freshman. I guess they remind me a little bit of Harlem. They throw the ball around a lot, and they do run the ball occasionally, too.”
Zimmerman said the defense reminded him of Belvidere North’s.
“They aren’t huge, but they attack well,” Zimmerman said. “I don’t have any really grave concerns about this game. I think we should match up well if we continue playing like we’ve been playing.”
The Indians blew out a totally overmatched Jefferson team 64-0 in the regular season finale, and Zimmerman said the team accomplished what it set out to do.
“The main thing we wanted to do was stay healthy, and for the most part we were able to do that,” Zimmerman said. “Jefferson didn’t pose a tremendous challenge, so it wasn’t stressful in that regard. We know we’re going to face much better competition starting Saturday.”