ROCKFORD— Both Hononegah cross country teams acquitted themselves nicely on the first meet of the season Tuesday at the Fuller Forest Preserve.
The boys squad took home second place in the triangular meet with Rockford Christian and Winnebago, while the girls finished second to Winnebago, one of the top teams in the state regardless of school size.
The girls went first and coach Darryl Rohrer was pleased with what he saw in the 2.05 mile race.
“I thought everybody was right where they should have been,” Rohrer said. “It was a good, solid performance. I talked about how Winnebago was a good team, but I didn’t overemphasize it. I thought our girls rose to the challenge. Our number one was close to their number five, which I consider a success, and after that we were packed in pretty well.”
Winnebago is a true cross country juggernaut, with the program boasting 13 IHSA state titles, including one from 2019 in which they had no seniors competing.
“It was such a treat to be able to come down and run against this team,” Rohrer said. “It really doesn’t get any better than that. It’s like going to Naperville North and running. It was a tough day for the kids. It was their first day of school and I didn’t want to pull them out early, so we got here about 25 minutes before the race started, but they really responded.”
The Indians were led by sophomore Indigo Sterud, who placed sixth in the race with a time of 12:49.
“I felt pretty good for it being the first time out,” Sterud said. “I was a little too worried about pacing myself, because I think I could’ve gone faster in my second mile. But overall it just felt so good to get out there and run.”
Senior Lauren Johnston (13:00, eighth place) was next, followed by junior Hailey Henry (13:07, ninth)for the Indians,
Johnston was worrried worried she might not get to enjoy any kind of senior season.
“Ever since they canceled track in the spring, I’ve been wondering if they would even have cross country at all,” Johnston said. “So this was great. Winnebago is a great team, but we went out and competed as hard as we could. I haven’t run this course since eighth grade sectionals, but I remembered everything really well.”
The Indian boys were led by Nathan Halbrader, who led the way for the majority of the race before being passed at the 400-meter mark.
“He had a really nice surge to get past me,” Halbrader said. “Then I matched with him, but he just had too much left in the last stretch. That’s a live and learn situation for me.”
Halbrader (10:27) was followed by Bailen Estrada, whose strong finishing kick nearly allowed him to catch Rockford Christian’s Adison Elliot for fourth place with a time of 11:00.
Junior Philip Winkelman (11:36) placed ninth, while Thomas Ptacion (11:42) placed 10th.
The Indians will be back in action Saturday when they face Harlem, East and Jefferson at Rock Cut State Park.