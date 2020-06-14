ROCKTON—The Hononegah Indians will become the first team in the area to begin football workouts beginning Monday when they take the field in Rockton.
Hononegah’s plan follows in strict accordance with the IHSA guidelines. Each player is placed in a group with eight fellow athletes and one coach. Athletes have a designated spot in which to park, and they must wear a mask on the way to and from the field.
Once the athletes arrive in their designated area, social distancing rules will be applied, and masks may be removed. A representative from Beloit Health Systems will be on hand to take the temperature. If an athlete is running a high temperature or does not have a mask, they will be asked to leave.
The varsity team is meeting at 8 a.m., with the freshman/sophomore squad meeting at 9 a.m.
The Indians are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 28 against Harlem. Recently, IHSA Director Craig Anderson asserted that while he remains hopeful there will be a football season, he tabbed the odds at 50-50.