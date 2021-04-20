ROCKTON—The Hononegah volleyball team picked a fine time to play its best match of the season.
The Indians took down visiting Guilford 25-17, 25-21 Tuesday night in the final game of the NIC-10 regular season.
Hononegah will take on Belvidere North in a crossover match for a mythical NIC-10 championship Saturday, but head coach Kaylee Libby said this was the match the team was focused on.
“We’ve really been pointing towards this one,” Libby said. “It was senior night, and because two of my players are heading to nationals with their club team this weekend, this was the last time we were going to be able to play together as a full team. They came out ready to play from the first point on.”
It was quite a different match from the first time the two teams met up, when the Vikings upset the Indians in Rockford.
“We made every possible error you could make in a match when we played them the first time,” Libby said. “And they played pretty flawlessly. So after that one, we’ve really been looking forward to the rematch.”
After controlling the opening set on the way to a 25-17 victory, the Indians scored the first six points of the second set to again establish control. Guilford fought back to within three points on a couple of occasions, but each time the Indians answered with a run.
“There was just a great vibe all night within the team,” Libby said. “They just stayed in control and never got too high or too low. It was just a great night all-around.”
Lexi Lewis, who tied for the team lead in kills with six, said the team knew it had to come together one last time.
“For Olivia Heidel and I, this was our last game,” Lewis said. “It was senior night, and just that extra energy from us knowing that we had to leave. It’s an extremely satisfying feeling to know that we went out the way we did.”
Lewis, who will play for Memphis University next season, said that while this wasn’t the senior year she was envisioning, there were still a lot of positives to come out of it.
“This has been a very different senior year,” Lewis said. “There were games that were canceled, and obviously just not as many games overall. The spectators were limited and things like that, but I’m really grateful we got to play. The girls were amazing to play with and we had a really good season.”
Libby said the spring season could end up being beneficial for the program in the long run.
“I have an incredible junior class,” Libby said. “They are great humans and great leaders, and I know that they are going to be great role models as they come into the fall. The sophomore class has gone undefeated and hasn’t even dropped a set all year. They have tons of athleticism, and half that team would be a varsity starting lineup for any other team in the conference. I think it’s going to be very exciting to mix that group with our juniors in the fall, and that’s only four months away.”
Keira Shannon led the Indians with four aces and eight digs, while Riley Shores finished with six kills. Gillian Depauw had 11 assists, while Emma Schroeder had a pair of blocks.