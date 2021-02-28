ROCKFORD, Ill.—The Hononegah girls basketball team cruised to an easy victory Saturday afternoon, moving to 8-0 on the season with a 67-25 victory over Rockford East.
Hononegah led 29-17 at halftime before pouring it on in the second half, outscoring the E-Rabs 38-8 including 13-0 in the final quarter.
The Indians were led by Emma Clark’s 19 points. Junior Haley Warren added 17, while freshman Jordan Johnston added 10.
Hononegah will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Freeport.
HONONEGAH 67, EAST 25
Hononegah 15 14 25 13—67
East 10 7 8 0—25
HONONEGAH: Schindler 1 2-2 4, Johnston 5 0-0 10, Clark 8 0-0 19, Abney 3 0-2 8, Bell 2 0-2 4, Warren 6 1-2 17, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 3-10 67.
EAST: Garcia 4 0-0 10, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Turley 2 0-2 4. Totals 11 0-2 25.
3-pointers: Hononegah 10 (Clark 3, Abney 2, Warren 4, Niedfeldt). East 3 (Garcia 2, Johnson).
• SOUTH BELOIT 38, ALDEN-HEBRON 29: The SoBo girls came up with a solid win over host Alden-Hebron Saturday behind 12 points and four steals from Kaya Lervik.
Alora Hernandez added nine points for the SoBos.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: EAST 55, HONONEGAH 47: The Indians couldn’t hang on to a 20-point lead and fell to the visiting E-Rabs in their first game back after an extended absence.
The Indians (1-1) dominated the first three quarters of the game before East rallied for the win.
Hononeagh will be back in action Tuesday when they host Freeport.