ROCKTON— The Hononegah football team had no trouble with visiting Belvidere Friday night, improving to 7-0 on the season with a dominating 51-8 victory.
The Indians got the game started in outstanding fashion, outscoring the Bucs 22-0 in the first quarter. By halftime, they had amassed a 44-8 advantage.
Dylan Sayles got the scoring started with a three-yard run, and Stuart Hale added a pair of TD runs, from one and 15 yards, to make it 22-0 after the first quarter.
Cole Warren found Drake Emanuel for a 13-yard score in the second quarter to make it 30-0. Lyons Buckley punched it in from 10 yards out, and Warren threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chase Kemmet to make it 44-0.
The Indians capped their scoring in the third quarter when Gabriel Long ran an interception back for a touchdown.
Honoengah out-gained Belvidere 279-105 in the romp, with Hale leading the way with 75 yards on just eight carries.
The Indians will play at Rockford Auburn Friday night.
HONONEGAH 51, BELVIDERE 8
Belvidere 0 8 0 0 —8
Hononegah 22 22 7 0—51
Scoring Summary: H, Sayles, 3 run (run good); H, Hale, 1 run (kick good); H, Hale, 15 run (kick good); H, Emanuel, 13 pass from Warren (run good); H, Buckley, 10 run (kick good); H, Kemmet, 16 pass from Warren (kick good); B, Dennis, 40 run (kick good); H, Dean, INT for TD (kick good)
Team stats: Total yards: B 105, H 279; Passing: B, 9-1-1, -6 yds; H, 14-8-0, 109 yds; Rushing: B 38-111, H 33-170. Penalties: B 7-55, H 6-59; Fumbles-lost: B 1-1, H 1-1. Punts: B 7-20.4; H 1-44. First downs: B 9, H 21.
Individual leaders: Passing: B, Dennis 7-1-0, -6 yds. H, Warren 6-3-0, 46 yds; Whisenand 6-4-0, 42 yds; Roos 1-1-0, 21 yds. Rushing: B, Loeding 23-86; H, Hale, 8-75; Lukasiewica 7-61, Buckley 7-45. Receiving: H, Hale 2-32, Goodwine 2-29.
• NORTH BOONE 31, ROCK FALLS 22: The Vikings (3-4) kept their playoff hopes alive with a solid win at Rock Falls Friday night.
North Boone quarterback Chandler Alderman passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings’ attack. Will Doetch continued his dominant campaign at wide receiver, catching 13 passes for 134 yards. Chris Doetch added six catches for 69 yards.
• SOUTH BELOIT 30, ALDEN-HEBRON 0: The SoBos picked up a shutout victory Friday night, defeating Alden-Hebron with ease to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Fern Balderas rushed 14 times for 96 yards and a touchdown, while Tanner Joiner had seven carries for 57 yards and a pair of scores.
The SoBos completed all 10 of their passes, with Tanner Joiner leading the way with six completions including a touchdown. Rense Kostka had three catches for 32 yards to lead the squad.
Rylee Silkey led the SoBos defensively with 10 tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions.
The SoBos will play at Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon Friday night.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA 52, WAUTOMA 12: Brodhead/Juda’s football team continues to roll.
The Cardinals took their high-powered offense on the road Friday night and overwhelmed Wautoma 52-12 in a nonconference game.
Brodhead/Juda (8-0, 6-0) got two rushing TDs each from Gage Boegli and Blake Matthys in winning its 15th game in a row.
“We started a little slow but picked up in the second quarter,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “We finished with 349 yards rushing and really controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Brodhead/Juda wraps up the regular season at Prairie du Chien in a SWC game next Friday.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 52, WAUTOMA 12
Brodhead/Juda 6 28 18 0 —52
Wautoma 0 0 0 12—12
Scoring summary: B/J—Gunner Boegli 41 pass from Cole Hoesly (kick failed). B/J—Gage Boegli 5 run (Brady Malakow pass from Hoesly). B/J—G. Boegli 5 run (Hoesly kick). B/J—Malkow 28 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). B/J—Aiden Vondra 65 run (kick failed). B/J—Blake Matthys 4 run (kick failed). B/J—Matthys 28 run (kick failed). B/J—Vondra 60 punt return (kick failed). W—Kyler Fenske 71 run (pass failed). W—15 pass (pass failed)
Statistics: First downs—B/J 16, W 10. Rushes—B/J 37-349, W 28-203. Yards passing—B 69, W 71. Passes—B/J 2-2-0, W 15-7-2. Fumbles—B/J 0-0, W 1-0. Penalties—B/J 1-10, W 4-40
• WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 27, BIG FOOT 14: Watertown Luther Prep kept its hopes for an automatic WIAA football playoff berth alive—and took away any chance for Walworth Big Foot to earn an automatic berth—with a 27-14 victory in Capitol Conference play Friday night.
Isaac Schumann ran for third-quarter touchdowns of 1 and 19 yards to put away the victory for Luther Prep (5-3 overall, 3-3 Capitol).
Big Foot (3-6, 2-4) scored on a 34-yard pass in the first quarter, and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Big Foot will play host to Beloit Turner in the regular-season finale on Friday, needing a victory and some luck to earn a playoff berth with what would be a 3-4 conference record. Only teams with .500 or better conference records are awarded automatic playoff berths.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 27, BIG FOOT 14
Big Foot 7 0 0 7—14
Wat. Luther Prep 0 13 14 0 —27
SCORING
BF—34 pass (kick good). WLP—Josiah Moore 6 run (Jude Pederson kick), 7-7. WLP—Jeremiah Stanton 42 pass from Marcus Fitzsimmons (kick failed). WLP—Isaac Schumann 1 run (Pederson kick). WLP—Schumann 19 run (Pederson kick). BF—1 run (kick good).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—BF 12; WLP 21. Rushes-yards—BF 26-90; WLP 37-226. Passing yards—BF 137; WLP 109. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—BF 18-10-1; WLP 13-5-1. Fumbles-lost—BF 0-0; WLP 0-0. Penalties-yards—BF 3-27; WLP 7-63.
• WATERLOO 33, CLINTON 18: Clinton’s bid for an automatic berth in the WIAA state football playoffs suffered a major blow on Friday with a 33-18 loss to Waterloo.
To qualify for the postseason, the Cougars (4-4 overall, 2-4 Eastern Suburban Conference) must win at Cambridge on Friday and hope for an invitation from the WIAA into the playoff field.
On the other hand, Waterloo (7-2, 4-2) clinched a guaranteed playoff berth with the victory.
Trevor Firari caught touchdown passes of 5 and 55 yards from Cal Hush and Eugene Wolff ran for two touchdowns to lead Waterloo. Wolff totaled 127 yards rushing and Hush threw for 97 yards.
For Clinton, Peyton Bingham threw touchdown passes of 35 and 20 yards to Abel Espinoza and ran for a 2-yard score.
WATERLOO 33, CLINTON 18
Waterloo 8 9 8 8—33
Clinton 0 6 6 6—18
SCORING
W—Trevor Firari 5 pass from Cal Hush (Eugene Wolff run). C—Peyton Bingham 2 run (kick failed). W—Wolff 1 run (run failed). W—Hush 20 field goal. C—Abel Espinoza 35 pass from Bingham (run failed). W—Firari 55 pass from Hush (Wolff run). C—Espinoza 20 pass from Bingham (kick failed). W—Wolff 7 run (Owen Haseleu pass from Hush).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—W 15; C 15. Rushes-yards—W 35-164. Passing yards—W 126. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—W 18-7-0. Fumbles lost—W 0; C 0. Penalties-yards—W 9-60; C 9-70.
• IOWA-GRANT 56, PARKVIEW 28: The Iowa-Grant football team stormed to a 56-28 victory over winless Orfordville Parkview/Albany in nonconference action Friday night.
The Panthers improved to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Six Rivers Conference. Parkview fell to 0-8 and is 00-6 in the SWAL conference.
• COLUMBUS 55, TURNER 6: The Trojans became the latest victim of a Columbus team that has only lost due to forfeit this season.
Turner trailed 20-6 after the first quarter and 34-6 at intermission as Columbus racked up 237 yards rushing while the Trojans could muster just eight.
Turner did finish with 265 yards passing, but completed just 16 of 42 passes and had three interceptions. Connor Hughes got Turner’s only score on an 80-yard pass from Sean Fogel.
The Trojans will play at Big Foot in the final game of the season.
COLUMBUS 55, TURNER 6
Columbus 20 14 14 7—55
Turner 6 0 0 0—6
SCORING: C—Andrew Pfeffer 4 run (C. Hynes kick). C—Colton Brunell 30 run (run failed). T—Conner Hughes 80 pass from Sean Fogel (kick failed). C—Mason Carthew 5 pass from Nathan Cotter (Hynes kick). C—Brunell 2 run (Hynes kick). C—Jamison Sullivan interception return (Hynes kick). C—Braxton Nachreiner 32 pass from N. Cotter (Hynes kick). C—Brady Link 43 pass from N. Cotter (Hynes kick). C—Tyler Ott 17 run (Hynes kick).
TEAM STATISTICS: Rushes-yards—C 34-237; T 11-8. Passing yards—C 97; T 265. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—C 8-7-1; T 42-16-3.
Individual stats: Rushing: C, Brunell, 15-108; T, Galvan 2-17. Passing: C, Cotter 8-7-1, 97 yds; T, Fogel 40-15-3, 247 yds. Receiving: C, Link 2-55; BT, Hughes 4-116, Lauterbach 4-66, Galvan 3-40.