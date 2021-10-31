ROCKTON—The Hononegah defense got off to a slow start before recovering in Saturday afternoon’s IHSA Class 7A playoff game against Plainfield East.
The offense had no such issue in the Indians’ 53-29 win.
The South Beloit SoBos also advanced in the IHSA 8-Man playoffs on Friday night with a 20-8 victory over host Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland while North Boone had its journey in the 3A playoffs end with a 47-7 loss to Princeton.
Hononegah (10-0) advances to take on Pekin Saturday at 2 p.m. in Rockton as the Indians attempt to advance beyond the second round for the first time since 1996.
The game was tied at 14-14 after one quarter before the Indians took command by outscoring Plainfield 29-8 in the second quarter.
The defense buckled down in the second half, allowing a harmless fourth-quarter touchdown to close the game out.
Stuart Hale was outstanding, rushing for 227 yards and four touchdowns on 31 attempts.
Isaac Whisenand was also effective, completing 10 of 20 passes for 145 yards for the seventh-ranked Indians, who will no doubt face a significant challenge in 8-2 Pekin.
The Indians surrendered 322 yards passing to Plainfield East freshman quarterback Brandon Paredes, but picked him off three times to help offset the damage.
Drake Emanuel opened the scoring for the Indians by taking a Whisenand pass 74 yards for a touchdown less than five minutes into the game. Emanuel led the Indians receiving corps with 116 yards on four catches.
All things considered, the Indians had their finest offensive day of the season, finishing with 487 total yards.
After a Paredes three-yard run to tie tie the game at 22-22, the Indians outscored Plainfield East 31-7 the remainder of the game.
• HONONEGAH 53, PLAINFIELD EAST 29
Plainfield Ea st 14 8 0 7 —29
Hononegah 14 29 10 0 —53
Scoring summary: H, Emanuel, 74 pass from Whisenand (kick good); P, Liace, 1 run (run fail); P, Morgan, 16 pass from Parades (pass good); H, Hale, 20 run (kick good); H: Whisenand, 1 run (run good); P, Paredes, 3 run (pass good); H, Hale, 6 run (kick good); H, Hale, 24 run (kick good); H, Nordie, blocked punt for TD (kick good); H, Goodwine, 34 kick; H, Hale, 8 run; P, Morgan, 25 pass from Paredes (kick good)
Team stats: Total yards: PE 324, H 487; Passing: PE, 42-17-3, 333 yds; H, 25-10-0, 145 yds; Rushing: PE 30-(-9), H 52-342; Penalties PE 9-75, H 8-80; Punts/Avg: PE 6-32.7; H 4-31.3
Individual leaders: Passing: Paredes 39-16-3, 3 322 yds; H, Whisenand 22-10-0, 145 yds; Rushing: PE, Liace 13-21; H, Hale 31-227; Whisenand 8-53, Goodwine 4-28; Receiving: PE, Morgan 7-149; H, Emanuel 4-116.
• SOUTH BELOIT 20, FLANAGAN-CORNELL-WOODLAND 8: The SoBos not only played in their first postseason game since 2002, they came up victorious on the road Friday night in Flanagan, Ill.
South Beloit picked up 206 yards on the ground, including 86 from Fern Balderas and 79 from quarterback Tanner Joner, to control the clock and the game.
South Beloit will host West Central (8-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. West Central defeated Decatur LSA 38-28 in the first round.
• PRINCETON 47, NORTH BOONE 7: The Vikings (5-5) saw their season come to a close at Princeton Friday night in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.
North Boone’s lone highlight came late in the first quarter when Will Doetch caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Alderman to tie the score at 7. Princeton scored the game’s final 40 points to run away with the win.