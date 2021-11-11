ROCKTON—The Hononegah football team is leveling up, in more ways than one.
The Indians have reached the hallowed ground of the IHSA state quarterfinals for the first time since 1996. Their reward? A date at Chicago St. Rita, a team that features one of the most talented rosters in the state.
St. Rita carries a 9-2 record into Saturday’s Class 7A 3 p.m. tilt at the turf field on their campus on the city’s south side, but even that might be misleading.
The Mustangs have won eight straight games by an average margin of 33-11. They have destroyed both playoff opponents by a combined score of 60-14.
One more harrowing detail: They just returned their top player to the field last week.
That would be one Kaleb Brown, a wide receiver who is considered one of the top recruits in the country. He committed to Ohio State prior to the season, and after getting hurt in the season opener, missed the entire campaign before returning to catch a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion in a 28-7 victory over Geneva.
Mustangs quarterback Tommy Ulatowski was good enough to warrant a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa. He turned that down, however, to accept a scholarship from Creighton to play baseball.
St. Rita entered the playoffs ranked fourth in the state, while Hononegah (11-0) wasn’t far behind at seventh.
Indians coach Brian Zimmerman said St. Rita’s skill and talent certainly show up on film.
“Their size, speed and athleticism really stand out,” Zimmerman said. “But we don’t look at this as an impossible task. We’ve played really well all season. What we’ve been telling the kids all week is that we don’t have to worry about who’s lined up on the other side. We just have to worry about ourselves, and do the best we can.”
It’s not often that a team that carries an 11-0 record and is the highest remaining seed alive can claim to be an underdog. This is one of those times.
“Any time you play a team with a ‘Mt.’ or a ‘St.’ in front of it, you are going to be in for a battle,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve played many teams like this through the years. And it could very well be that they might be overlooking us because we aren’t a Chicago team that makes it to this point every year. We’re going to play as well as we can. If we win, then it was meant to be. If not, we can walk away very proud of everything we accomplished this season.”
The St. Rita defense has been stellar of late, but Zimmerman said there is a way to move the ball.
“They can really control a game with their front four defensively,” Zimmerman said. “They don’t need to blitz to get pressure, and if you try to run the ball right up the middle, it’s going to be very difficult to have success. The teams that have moved the ball have done it through the air, whether it be screens, short passes, anything they can do to keep the chains moving.”
Hononegah has mostly made its bones on the ground with Stuart Hale, but has at times been very effective through the air with senior quarterback Isaac Whisenand. The Indians’ primary reason for success this season has been their defense.
Hononegah allowed just 88 points in its 9-0 regular season, but has surrendered 57 points in the two postseason games.
As they try to advance to their first semifinal since the 1996 squad did it, the Indians will have to play a nearly perfect game.
But, as Zimmerman said, in the playoffs, anything can happen.