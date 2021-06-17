ROCKTON—Matt Simpson holds a unique perspective on debut visits to the promised land.
Simpson, in his 17th year of guiding the Hononegah baseball program, has led the Indians to their first ever IHSA Class 4A state tournament, which begins Saturday at 10 a.m. in Joliet when his squad faces Plainfield East.
He was also an assistant coach on the 2018 Hononegah girls basketball team, which made its first state trip in school history.
So he was at least a little prepared for the deluge of legwork required to get everything in order for his team to play.
“I gave (Randy) Weibel a hard time because he got a substitute that day at school and worked on getting everything together for the trip,” Simpson said. “I didn’t think there was any way it would take that long. But Tuesday, I sat down at my computer at 8 a.m., and basically didn’t go anywhere, just answered texts and set things up, until 5 p.m. There’s a lot to do, but the support from our community and our school has been great.”
Simpson said there is a significant difference between the girls team and his squad.
“When we went down there three years ago, we knew we would have to play a perfect game,” Simpson said. “And even if we played a perfect game, we might still lose by 10 or 15. This time, I really believe it’s anybody’s tournament to win. I’m definitely proud of all that we’ve accomplished, but we are going down there to try and win the tournament.’
Simpson will pitch even-keeled Ryan Anderson in the first game. Should the Indians win, they will play for the state title game at 7 p.m. If they lose, they will play in the third-place game at 4 p.m.
Simpson said Anderson is the perfect guy to start a pressure-packed game.
“If Ryan is missing with one pitch, we can just move on to the next,” Simpson said. “He’s not a kid that if he is missing with his fastball we are scrambling with what he can do. We know that in any situation like this, there are going to be nerves. We just have to move past that.”
Meanwhile, as the hype increases, Anderson said he’s staying calm.
“I’m trying not to think about it too much,” Anderson said. “I know what I have to do, and that’s go out and throw strikes. Everybody’s going to be a little nervous in that situation. But once you get on the field and throw that first pitch, it all goes away. It’s just you and the ball after that.”
Hononegah shortstop Gabe Roessler said the Indians aren’t finished with their goals yet.
“I’m super proud of what we’ve done,” Roessler said. “But if we lose that first game, I’m gonna be so mad. If we don’t get in that title game, I’m still going to be a little disappointed.”
While he doesn’t want the pomp and circumstance to derail his players’ focus, he understands this is a special weekend.
“The support has just been awesome,” Simpson said. “When we couldn’t practice at our fields because of the fire at ChemTool, the Snappers were great in saying they could use their field. We’ve had Jimmy Johns donate subs, and parents putting together goody bags.
“When we load the bus Friday at 3, they are having a send-off. And it sounds kind of silly, being led out of town by fire trucks, but when you’re riding in the bus, it’s really cool. It’s just going to be a great experience for these kids, and that’s what makes all the legwork that goes into it worth it.”
“I think our kids probably feel like they are the favorite going into this thing,” Simpson said. “I’ve told the kids all year that their best is good enough. We don’t need anything extra out of anybody. If we get everybody’s best effort, good things are going to happen.”
“They are constructed a lot like we have been in the past,” Simpson said. “They are very pitching-heavy, but even moreso than we’ve been. Whereas we might have had one ace, they’ve got three. They struggle to score runs at times, and they struggle defensively at times. But in order for them to struggle defensively, you have to put the ball in play. They’ve struck out 28 guys in their last two games. If we can create some havoc on the basepaths and force them to make plays, some good things can happen.”
Anderson said the team is still playing with a chip on its shoulder.
“At this point, as long as we put up a good fight, we’re going to be happy with the season,” Anderson said. “But we definitely want it all. Nobody knows who we are still. We aren’t a suburb. We want to get our name out there, and winning it all would definitely do that.”