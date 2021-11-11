ROCKTON—Gracie Colvin had the unique distinction of making the IHSA Class 3A state swimming meet as a freshman in 2019.
Fast forward a mere two years, and teammate Avery Miles did the same thing.
Miles and Colvin both qualified in individual events, but will also be there with teammates Autumn Clark and Lydia Nordgren as part of the Indians’ 200-freestyle relay team.
The foursome made history when they became the first ever Hononegah relay team to make state following their first-place finish at the Jefferson sectional. They will compete at this weekend’s state meet, with the preliminaries held Friday afternoon and the finals held Saturday in Westmont.
Miles swam the lest leg of the relay. She entered the pool with a lead, and had one focus as she dove in.
“I just didn’t even want it to get close,” Miles said. “I knew that the Guilford swimmer was going to swim fast, and I just went out as hard as I could. I love feeling that pressure and seeing how close the race is, and figuring out what I need to do.”
Miles said she was equally excited to swim on the relay team as she is to participate in her individual events, which include the 100-freestyle and the 200-freestyle.
“I can’t wait for both,” Miles said. “I’ve wanted to go to state since I was in fifth grade. After I qualified in the 200, it really took a lot of pressure off. At that point, I just wanted to do what I could to get more people down there.”
Hononegah coach Brian McGuire said Colvin has been an excellent influence on Miles.
“Gracie qualified as a freshman, but she wasn’t quite as fast as Avery is now,” McGuire said. “But a real key to Avery’s development has been the fact that those two trained together all summer. They race each other and push each other every day in practice. They are good friends, and Gracie is a great mentor for her because she sets a great example. They try to one-up each other in a positive way, which is a lot of fun to see.”
Although her splits might not be the fastest on the relay, McGuire identified Nordgren as a key to its success.
“We changed our lineup completely,” McGuire said. “Because we wanted to get four individuals to state and two relays. We came really close. Lydia made tremendous improvement throughout the year. We knew Avery was good, and we knew Gracie was good, and Autumn has been very consistent for us over three years. Lydia came out of nowhere and took off. We have two national-level qualifiers, and that’s good, but you’ve got to fill the meat of the sandwich. We backed Lydia off her individual events and put her just on relays, and she was great with that, which shows how much of a team player she really is.”
Colvin qualified in the 50-freestyle, where she is seeded 13th and the 100 free, where she is seeded 12th.
The sectional meet capped an outstanding overall season for the Indians.
“We did a lot of things we’ve never done before this year,” McGuire said. “We won our first conference meet that we actually all got to come in and swim (the Indians won the virtual meet last year). Our first goal was to go undefeated in conference, and we did that. The second goal was to win the fresh-soph invite, and the third was to win conference, and we did all those things.”
Colvin is right on the projected cut line to make the finals, while Miles and the relay team will have some work to do if they are to move past preliminaries.
“Our state meet is ridiculously fast,” McGuire said. “And not just at the top couple of spots. It’s top to bottom, crazy fast. I heard a statistic that 82 percent of kids swim faster at sectionals than they do at state because it just takes so much to get there.
“For us, I’d love to be consistent this weekend. We trained this summer where we had back-to-back meets where we had to turn around and go right away. When you get into the state meet, there are a lot of new unknowns, so we want to be at our time or a little faster, and that could give us the chance to get into the finals.”