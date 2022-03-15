ROCKTON—Fresh off the best season in program history, the Hononegah Indians have some questions to answer in 2022.
The first one is a matter of leadership. Gone is alpha leader Noah Goddard, who along with 2021 graduates Gabe Roessler and Braden Sayles made sure the team was always on point.
Hononegah coach Matt Simpson said there are some candidates for leadership on the current roster, including seniors Bryce Goodwine, Dylan Sayles and Ryan Anderson.
“Hopefully it’s something they grow into,” Simpson said. “It’s tougher and tougher for kids to assume that role in our society, when other kids might deem it as offensive that they are told what to do. Last year, it felt like we had a bunch of coaches on the field. You knew they were going to get practice started in the right way. I do think the seniors we have are capable of that.
Goodwine and Sayles are great places to start when it comes to the Indians lineup.
Goodwine hit .451 with 10 doubles last season while Sayles batted .396 and had 22 RBI.
“We are going to need those guys on base a ton,” Simpson said. “Because there’s a lot that’s up in the air behind them. We’ve got our first game in a couple of days and I have no idea what my lineup is going to look like. All I know is I’ve got Bryce leading off and Dylan behind him, and if those guys can get on, that’s going to open up our running game quite a bit. We might not have the power bats like we did last year, but we can still find a way to score some runs.”
Ryan Hamilton is expected to start at catcher, while Drake Emanuel and Jarret VanBriessen are returners who could play a large role.
“Ryan wasn’t healthy last year and all he could do for JV was hit,” Simpson said. “He’s healthy now and throwing the ball really well. And if things don’t work out with him, Sayles can catch as well. It’s going to be interesting, because we have freshmen and sophomores who are really talented. The rule here has always been that if you are the best player at a position, you’re going to play, even if you are a freshman. So if some of these guys aren’t ready to play, we’ve got some other options below them.”
On the mound, the Indians return Ryan Anderson and Bowen Smith to lead a solid staff. Anderson was 9-0 with a microscopic 0.48 ERA heading and helped lead the Indians to a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 4A state tournament, the first time the program had notched that achievement.
Bowen Smith was 1-1 with a 0.42 ERA in 16 2-3 innings, and will be counted on to do much more heavy lifting this season.
“Ryan coming back is huge for us,” Simpson said. “Anytime you have a four-pitch pitcher that can throw any pitch for a strike at any count, that’s great at this level. His fastball doesn’t have to be 90 miles-per-hour if he is throwing a variety of off-speed stuff that is keeping guys off-balanced.
“Bowen was phenomenal for us coming out of the bullpen last year. It was so nice to be able to count on a kid to come in and throw strikes. I’ve still got to figure out what his role is going to be. If we want to have him as our second starter, or if he’s going to be better served coming out of the bullpen when he can help us whenever. If we feel confident in three starters, I could see him being our main bullpen guy.”
Maddux Hibbard will also compete for a rotation spot after a solid campaign as a sophomore at the JV level.
Simpson said there won’t be much change atop the NIC-10 leaderboard.
“I think we’ll have the usual suspects in there with us,” Simpson said. “Harlem got a transfer that is going to play shortstop that will be a preferred walk-on at Missouri next year. They will be tough. Boylan is well-coached and has enough coming back to be a real threat, and the same thing with Belvidere North. Freeport was really young last year and they are well-coached and could surprise some teams, too.”
The Indians will open play Saturday at Cary Grove, and play their home opener Tuesday against Schaumburg.