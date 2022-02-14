MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—A quick glance at the final score of Hononegah’s regional semifinal victory over Harlem Monday night tells you the game went exactly as planned.
The top-seeded Indians rolled to a 68-52 victory over sixth-seeded Harlem. It was a mere appetizer on the way to Thursday’s entree, a date with Rockford Auburn for the IHSA Class 4A regional final.
That, however, wouldn’t be an accurate rendering of at least the first half of Monday’s proceedings.
The Indians came out in a haze, missing shots while watching Harlem cash 3-pointers.
Before anyone could get settled in their seats at the cavernous Harlem gym, the Indians were down 11-0.
Not an ideal way to start a playoff run.
The Indians gradually fought their way back into the game, trailing 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Huskies punched back and led by 10 halfway through the second quarter before the Indians found their groove.
Haley Warren started connecting from distance. Carly LaMay sliced through the defense and either finished at the basket herself, or dished to open teammates.
The Indians’ signature press began generating the turnovers they’d been seeking, and when Warren hit a tough trey at the top of the circle as the half wound down, Hononegah had its first lead at 33-31 heading into intermission.
The second half simply continued the way the first one ended, with the Indians opening on an 11-3 run. Hononegah was never seriously challenged after that, as the Huskies’ red-hot shooting cooled and the turnovers kept coming.
Warren, who led the Indians with 24 points, said it took a while for the team to get started.
“The same thing happened to us earlier in the year against them,” Warren said. “I think we were down 16-2 or something before we came back. I think everyone just came out a little nervous, because if you lose one you’re done. But once we started hitting some shots, we were fine.”
This is hardly the first time the Indians have started slowly this year, but they were still able to navigate through the NIC-10 season with a perfect 18-0 mark.
“If I knew why we started slow sometimes, it wouldn’t be a problem,” Hononegah coach Jason Brunke said with a laugh. “But tonight, I think it was just the simple fact we couldn’t hit shots. When we don’t hit shots, we can’t set up the press, and against Harlem in particular we thought the press was going to be really effective.
“When the shots started going in, we were able to be disruptive defensively, that led to some easy baskets and we really got going.”
While Warren nailed six three-pointers and was critical in the victory, it was LaMay’s 20 points and overall complete command of the game that allowed the Indians to breath comfortably.
“That was her best offensive game of the season,” Brunke said. “We encourage her all the time to shoot more. There aren’t many people that can just guard her one-on-one. Once she finished a few times, she got more confident with it and kept putting it up.”
The Indians will now take on the Knights, who defeated DeKalb 68-49 Monday night.
While Hononegah swept Auburn during the regular season, another tepid start could spell the end Thursday night.
“We know Auburn has some amazing players,” Warren said. “We just need to come out strong and confident and not dig ourselves a hole.”
HONONEGAH 68, HARLEM 52
Harlem 19 12 8 13—52
Hononegah 12 21 22 13—68
HARLEM: Brien 3 0-0 9, Vyborny 4 2-2 10, Stovall 4 0-0 10, Davidson 7 6-7 20, Adams 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 8-9 52.
HONONEGAH: 2 0-2 4, Abney 1 0-0 2, Warren 8 2-2 24, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 7, Carter 2 0-0 4, LaMay 8 4-4 20, Gunnink 1 5-6 7. Totals: 25 11-14 68.
3-pointers: Hononegah 9 (Warren 6, Niedfeldt 1, LaMay 2), Harlem 5 (Brien 3, Stovall 2).