ROCKTON—The fact that the Hononegah football team sits atop the NIC-10 with a 5-0 record can hardly qualify as a shock.
That they are tied with the Belvidere North Blue Thunder, however? Now that’s a surprise.
Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman said North’s unblemished campaign raised his eyebrows.
“Last year we gave them a really tough time (Hononegah won 61-0),” Zimmerman said. “I guess I didn’t realize what they had coming back, but they are playing very good football.”
The Blue Thunder opened the season in rather unimpressive fashion with a 14-12 win over East. But a 20-6 victory over Boylan put them on the radar, and lopsided wins over Jefferson and Belvidere set up last week’s 24-14 win over Auburn.
“When I look at the film, and I’ve seen them against Boylan and Auburn, there wasn’t anything that really stood out,” Zimmerman said. “They just run that triple option so well. They will lull you to sleep. They give to the fullback for three-and-a-half yards over and over, get first downs, then all of a sudden the quarterback will keep it or pitch it, and that’s where they get you and make their big plays.
“It’s the same way with their passing game. All of a sudden on second-and-four, they will throw it. So you’ve really got to be on your toes at all times.”
Zimmerman said the unique system is difficult to prepare for.
“Trying to replicate that system in practice is impossible,” Zimmerman said. “They work every day all summer to perfect it, and we’ve got a couple of days in practice to do it. When we run scout offense, we don’t even use a football. It’s all about assignments. One guy might have the quarterback, one might have the fullback, and one might have the pitch man. They all have to be sound in their assignments, and that’s what we’ve been working on all week.”
The Indians defense has been up to the task this fall, allowing just under 12 points per game this season. Belvidere North’s defense has been solid as well.
“They play the same defense we do,” Zimmerman said. “They play two corners and two high safeties. Their defensive front isn’t super big or overly quick, but they clear the way for the linebackers to make a play on the ball. And their secondary does a pretty nice job.”
Zimmerman is looking for an improved performance out of his offensive line as the Indians struggled to generate offense in a constant downpour against the Titans.
“We didn’t give our quarterback a lot of chances to do anything,” Zimmerman said. “He was under heavy pressure whenever he dropped back to pass. The offensive line has to do a better job. The conditions were tough, but everyone has to play in them.
“The thing I’m happy about is that we were able to win despite only scoring on three field goals and a special teams touchdown. That was not easy to do.”
While normally a huge win over a big rival with homecoming week festivities going on would lead to a team overlooking its opponent, Zimmerman said the fact that the Blue Thunder are undefeated also helps with that issue.
“Homecoming can be a distraction, but I don’t feel like it is this year,” Zimmerman said. “The activities have been really thoughtful, and we’ve encouraged the kids to get involved in them after practice. The kids have been focused and I think that will continue.”