ROCKTON—The Hononegah football team has already taken care of one of its two biggest rivals this season.
Up next: Boylan.
The Indians (4-0), travel to Boylan (3-1) to try and defeat the Titans for the first time since 2018 Friday night.
The Titans had their 18-game NIC-10 winning streak snapped earlier this season by Belvidere North, the only other unbeaten team in the conference.
Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman sees a lot of his own team in the Titans.
“They are very similar to us in a lot of ways,” Zimmerman said. “They are a very disciplined team that doesn’t make mistakes and has fairly good athletes throughout the program. Their lines are going to play hard on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback can run and throw well and he makes good reads. Their running back (Mehki Glover) runs really hard.
“We had a chance to see them this summer doing seven-on-seven, and Glover is an impressive guy that we’re going to have to stop. Their defense is pretty solid. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
The Indians haven’t had much of a challenge of late. After winning a 14-6 defensive struggle over Harlem in the opening week of the season, the Indians have run over, through and around Guilford, Freeport and East in successive weeks, allowing just 39 points.
Zimmerman said the team must play more cleaner on both sides of the ball Friday.
“We’ve got to go in there and continue to dominate on defense,” Zimmerman said. “And offensively, we can’t turn it over. Last spring, we came into the Boylan game extremely excited because we had run over our first two opponents. But we turned the ball over four times and lost 21-7. We also didn’t tackle well, so hopefully we don’t seen any of those types of shenanigans on our side this year.”
The play of the defense has Zimmerman most optimistic through the first four weeks.
“We’re playing really well on that side,” Zimmerman said. “We’re doing some nice things week in and week out. The kids are doing what we ask them to, and they are tackling very well. Special teams have been really good, be it punt returns, or blocking punts. Our punting has also been outstanding.
“Offensively, we’ve put some good series together. We’re getting there. We’ve got Isaac Whisenand back at quarterback, so we’ve got a lot of experience there. Our line is coming together, and the backs are running hard. And so far we’ve been able to limit our turnovers, which is really important.”
Bryce Goodwine has been a three-way star for the Indians, handling several duties on special teams while also playing wide receiver, where he leads the conference with 204 yards to go along with three touchdowns.
“He’s just a great all-around player,” Zimmerman said. “The biggest challenge we have is to keep him healthy. We try to get him a break, but it’s hard to keep him off the field.”
Boylan’s biggest threat is Glover, who is averaging 10.4 yards per carry and has nine touchdowns to go with his 456 yards. Quarterback Connor Dennis has completed nearly two-third of his passes.
Zimmerman said the rivalry is still fresh in his player’s minds.
“Boylan and Harlem are our two biggest rivals,” Zimmerman said. “With Boylan, there are kids from our area that go to school there. Kids that have played junior tackle with our players growing up, so whenever you recognize those faces on the other side of the ball, it makes things a little more heated.”