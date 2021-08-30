ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team went on a run of a lifetime in 2021.
The Indians recorded their first trip to the IHSA Class 4A state tournament in school history and finished in fourth place after a pair of tough losses in Peoria.
Hononegah took out suburban powerhouses Huntley and Mt. Prospect on their way to a state run that came after a dominating regular season which saw them lose only one game against NIC-10 competition.
The Indians were led by a trio of seniors that occupied the most critical defensive positions as well as key spots in the lineup.
Catcher Noah Goddard hit three post-season home runs and led the offensive charge while providing an elite defensive presence.
Goddard hit .512 with six home runs on the season. In the supersectional game against Mt. Pleasant, the Indians gave up three runs in the first inning.
Goddard got them all back with one swing in the bottom of the frame to tie the game in an eventual 9-7 victory.
“If Noah doesn’t do that, I don’t know what this game looks like,” Hononegah coach Matt Simpson said. “I don’t even know what to say about him anymore. It was just an unbelievable moment.”
Goddard said he wasn’t up there trying to tie the game.
“It was a fastball inside and I just wanted to hit it hard,” Goddard said. “If you try jack one out every single time, it’s not going to work. I just try to put the ball in play, and when you do that, good things happen. When I saw the ball go over, it was just instant chills. Amazing.”
Shortstop Gabe Roessler was simply outstanding with the glove and was a steady presence in the heart of the Indians’ order, hitting .507 with 13 doubles and a pair of home runs.
His two-run double in the first inning of the sectional semifinals against Lake Zurich got the Indians off to a terrific start in an eventual 7-4 victory.
“He threw one high and inside on the first pitch, and I knew he was going to throw me a fastball on the second one,” Roessler said. “He threw one on the inner half, and I kept my hands in and shot it in the gap. It’s always good, especially against a team we don’t know anything about, to come out and jump on them in the first inning and establish some dominance.”
Center fielder Braden Sayles with a .423 average, but he was also outstanding on the mound, where he finished the season with a 5-0 record and a 1.40 ERA. Sayles finished out the victory over Mt. Prospect to put the Indians to state.
“Braden told me after the sixth inning that it was his game to finish,” Simpson said. “He’s a senior, I had complete faith in him. It’s just such a great group of guys and I’m just so happy for them to get this thing we’ve been after.”
Junior pitcher Ryan Anderson’s moment in the sun came in the regional finals against old nemesis Huntley.
Anderson pitched all nine innings against Huntley and allowed just two unearned runs. To cap it off, his walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth gave the Indians a sectional title.
“I stay pretty even-keeled,” Anderson said. “If you lose your composure, you lose everything. You can’t give anything up to the other team, you can’t give anything up to the umpires. You just have to stay calm and do what you can.”
Simpson said he couldn’t say enough about Anderson.
“He located so well and he’s got four legitimate pitches that he can throw for strikes,” Simpson said. “I’ve always said that in high school if you’ve got two legitimate pitches that you can locate, you’re in great shape. The ceiling on him is so high. Huntley is a great team, and he threw a couple of changeups that they just waved at. It was an unbelievable performance.”
Bryce Goodwine was an outstanding left fielder, and a bona fide leadoff man with plenty of speed to burn.
Goodwine hit .451 with 10 doubles and three triples for the Indians.
Scott Porter was an outstanding two-way player, hitting .329 and going 11-1 with a 1.82 ERA on the mound.
Dylan Sayles hit .397 and played a solid right field, while Ryan Whitledge was a defensive whiz at the hot corner and hit .302.
Michael Anderson hit .341, playing mostly DH, and Eli Anderson, Ethan Benjamin and Drake Emanuel were all part-time starters who contributed to the cause.
Bowen Smith gave the team 16 solid innings, while Grant Preston was a reliable pinch runner and hit .385.
The Indians departed Rockton with a police and fire escort, and faced two premier teams. Hononegah fell to eventual state champions Plainfield East in the semifinals by a 5-3 margin, and dropped the third-place game to O’Fallon by a 6-4 score.
“It wasn’t our best day of baseball,” Simpson said. “That’s just the bottom line. They were winnable games and we just didn’t do things we normally do. I thought we battled, though. We didn’t go down lightly, but it just didn’t happen for us. We made too many mistakes in all facets.”
Despite the last two innings, the 2021 Indians made a lasting mark on the program.
We won a regional title in 2000,” Simpson said. “Then we were stagnant for a long time. Finally, 21 years later, we won a sectional title, then moved right on to state behind that.
“What this team has done is set a new bar. Talking about going to state is no longer going to be some distant goal. They can see it’s attainable, because this group of guys went out and did it.”