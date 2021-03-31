ROCKTON — This time it's for real.
After starting the season by rolling over a pair of inferior NIC-10 opponents, the Hononegah Indians expect to get challenged by fellow undefeated Boylan Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Indians have outscored their first two opponents to the tune of 111-0 in the first two weeks. Hononegah's 50-0 victory over Rockford Auburn was just as impressive as its season-opening 61-0 thrashing of Belvidere North.
The Indians have been equally efficient running and passing the ball offensively while pitching a pair of shutouts defensively.
Hononegah appears to have hit on a third straight outstanding quarterback. as Isaac Whisenand follows Ryan Van Schelven and Payton Mather in beginning his Indian career in standout fashion.
Dylan Collins has been the workhorse on the ground, carrying the ball 17 times for 66 yards against Auburn while Whisenand was effective through the air, passing for 141 yards before the running clock put an effective stop on his aerial maneuverings.
The Titans have put together victories in nearly as impressive fashion, shutting out Rockford East 41-0 in the opener before dispatching Belvidere North 41-7 in week two.
• COLUMBUS (0-1) vs. CLINTON (0-1): This rare mid-week matinee will be played at Big Foot High School.
Columbus had no trouble with host Beloit Turner on Friday night, while the Cougars were belted by Big Foot.
Clinton should be stronger Thursday with the addition of a few key players that were forced to miss Friday night's game for various reasons.
The Cougars showed real spark offensively behind the running of Casey Klein (113 yards) while Peyton Bingham passed for 75 yards in his debut at quarterback.
• LODI at BIG FOOT: Jax Hertel was the headline performer for the Chiefs against the Cougars, rushing for 138 yards. Basil Demco (165 yards passing) had a strong connection with Alex Schmitz (98 yards) through the air as the Chiefs put up 47 points, including 28 in the first half, against Clinton.
Lodi also started the campaign in impressive fashion, taking down Edgerton 32-11 behind 261 yards on the ground from Lucas Heyroth.