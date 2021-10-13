ROCKTON—The Hononegah football team got the offensive production they were looking for in last week’s 51-8 victory over Belvidere.
The mission now, according to Indians coach Brian Zimmerman? Do it again. And again. And again.
“I think the biggest thing we’re looking for moving forward as we head to the playoffs is consistency,” Zimmerman said. “I though last week our offensive line blocked really well. We got movement up front which helped our running game, and that in turn helped our passing game. That’s what we want to try to do every week.”
The Indians’ next opportunity to showcase their improvement comes Friday night when they travel to Rockford Auburn to take on the Knights.
Auburn is coming off a forfeit victory over Jefferson, and although the Knights’ record of 3-4 isn’t overly impressive, Zimmerman said the Knights do pose a threat.
“This isn’t going to be one of those games where we just show up and get a win,” Zimmerman said. “They played Belvidere North very close until there were six minutes left in the game. They are a very talented team. We’ve been really impressed while watching their quarterback. He leads the league in passing right now, so we know they are going to bring it.”
Zimmerman said the team will likely continue with the quarterback rotation of Isaac Whisenand and Cole Warren, which was effective in the team’s dismantling of Belvidere.
“In most systems, having just one quarterback as your main guy would be the traditional look,” Zimmerman said. “But if you look around to what’s happening in some college programs and even some professional teams, they are giving opportunities to both quarterbacks to allow their skillsets to be utilized.”
• BRODHEAD-JUDA (8-0) at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (5-3): Could Prairie du Chien become the first team since 2019 to give Brodhead-Juda a real game?
It’s at least possible. The Cardinals have absolutely stomped all eight opponents. They have given up 43 points total this year. They have scored at least that many points in five of their eight wins.
PDC is coming off a solid 23-12 win over Dodgeville. The bad news? The Cardinals defeated that same Dodgeville squad 48-0 two weeks ago.
Brodhead-Juda is up to fifth in the latest wissports.net WIAA Division 5 coaches poll, and their ranking is well-earned.
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-9) at CUBA CITY (6-2): The Vikings’ season will come to a merciful end at a solid Cuba City team Friday night.
Parkview’s offense did come alive in last week’s 56-28 loss to Iowa-Grant. Zander Brown passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Both Karson Redman and Gauge Pomplun had over 100 yards, with Redman catching three touchdowns on four catches.
• CLINTON (4-4) at CAMBRIDGE (3-5): The Cougars can stay in the mix for a playoff bid with a win at Cambridge Friday.
The Cougars got another solid game from Peyton Bingham last week, with the junior quarterback throwing for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushing for 118 yards and a score in a loss to Waterloo.
Abel Espinoza caught four passes for 82 yards and added 33 yards on the ground.
Cambridge features a 1,000-yard rusher in Trey Colts, who has averaged 9.9 yards per carry en route to 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns.
• NORTH BOONE (3-4) at WINNEBAGO (3-4): In order to stay eligible for an IHSA Class 2A playoff berth, the Vikings need to defeat Winnebago Friday and Oregon next week in the team’s final home game.
North Boone defeated Rock Falls 31-22 behind three touchdown passes from Chandler Alderman.
Winnebago quarterback Michael Cunningham leads the Big Northern Conference with 689 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Alderman leads the loop with 1,047 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Will Doetch has once again been terrific, leading the Big Northern in receiving with 59 catches for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns.
• SOUTH BELOIT (4-3) at BLUE RIDGE/DELAND-WELDON (1-6): The SoBos have an excellent chance to get an automatic bid into the eight-man playoff picture with a win over a struggling Blue Ridge program that lost 52-14 to Milford/Cissna Park Friday night.
Blue Ridge allowed at least 54 points in each of the first four games of the season, and has surrendered at least 52 points in all but one game, a 28-12 victory over Metro-East Lutheran.
• MADISON MEMORIAL (4-4) at BELOIT MEMORIAL (3-5): The Purple Knights harbor some postseason hopes, but they do need to finish the campaign with a win over Madison Memorial and get a little help from their friends along the way.
A full preview of Friday’s tilt can be found in Wednesday’s Beloit Daily News.