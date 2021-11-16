ROCKTON—Mike Miller knows he has some proven talent.
He’s on the search for just a little bit more.
The veteran Hononegah coach enters the season with a roster featuring four players who had success in the NIC-10 last year.
After that, the talent is either young, inexperienced at the varsity level, or both.
“Brayden Savitksy-Lynde averaged 10 points and nine rebounds and was special mention all-conference,” Miller said. “Brandon Beck averaged 10 points and shot 45 percent from the three-point line. Owen Hart averaged nine points and shot 50 percent from three. Dominic Commiso could be one of the most improved players in the area. He’s going from a guy who could barely run up and down the floor to a guy that has a chance to get a double-double every night.”
That’s a sold core to build from. But Miller sees several others as having the opportunity to contribute to a winning team.
“I’m excited about this team,” Miller said. “I think we have the pieces, especially offensively, to be really good. The success of our team is going to be determined by how quickly our young guys can come around and how our depth can respond. If we can get three or four guys to come along with those four, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Miller mentioned sophomore guard Isaiah Houi, fellow sophomores Cole Warren and Darian Tholin, and juniors Chase Kemmett and Adam Steege as potential candidates to contribute heavily.
“That fifth guy is going to be interesting,’ Miller said. “We’ve got guys who are pure point guards, or wing shooters, or bigs. We can play different ways depending on who that fifth guy is going to be.”
Miller expects the Indians to compete for a spot at or near the top of what should be a competitive NIC-10.
“I think everybody, with the exception of one or two teams, is thinking they can be an upper half team,” Miller said. “And I think there are numerous teams that think they can win it, and we are one of them. It’s going to be a good
The Indians should be able to get out and run the floor effectively.
“Hopefully we will be able to rebound well,” Miller said. “We are looking at some different things defensively that allow us to get out and go. We’re long, but we have kind of a different team, and we have to figure out a style that’s going to work best for us. If we can guard like I think we can, that’s going to determine if we are just good, or really good.”
Commisso, the 6-foot-9 senior, is excited about what the future holds for the team.
“I’m expecting a lot of good things,” Commissio said. “A lot of wins, first of all. We’ve gotten a lot better since the summer, and guys are going to continue to improve. Everyone has been in the gym and working hard and communicating well. Our energy is good, and we are really confident right now.”
The Indians will open play Monday night at Crystal Lake Central.