ROCKTON—The Hononegah Indians got punched in the collective mouth for the first time this season Saturday at Boylan.
Indians coach Brian Zimmerman is curious to see what kind of counter-punch his team has in store.
The Indians will play another challenging NIC-10 foe on another Saturday afternoon, this time traveling to Machesney Park to take on Harlem at 1 p.m.
Hononegah rolled over its first two opponents before getting throughouly beaten 21-7 by the Titans.
“I think the guys were a little taken aback, especially after we had played so well in our first two games,” Zimmerman said. “But we made multiple mistakes on both sides of the ball. Offensively, we didn’t move the ball as well as we had been, and we missed some opportunities that were there. But we had a good week of practice, and hopefully the guys can take last week as a lesson and learn from it.”
The Huskies have taken advantage of a light early-season schedule to post a 3-0 start. After opening up with a 36-12 victory over Auburn, Harlem trounced Freeport 48-7 before escaping with a 44-42 win over Belvidere North last week.
The Huskies are led by junior quarterback James Cooper, a prolific passer who is attracting the attention of several colleges.
Zimmerman said the Huskies will present a significant challenge.
“Cooper has been tearing it up on the ground and through the air,” Zimmerman said. “He’s gotten a lot stronger and faster, and is a real threat on the ground now, and you can see that on tape. And he’s got three good wide receivers who are open a lot. They turned it over three times on their own end against Belvidere North, but I expect them to play flawless football and be really fired up Saturday.”
• BELOIT TURNER (0-2) at BIG FOOT (1-1): The Chiefs followed up a season-opening victory over Clinton with a hard-fought 18-6 loss against a solid Lodi team last week.
The Trojans have yet to score this season and have been outscored 68-0 by Columbus and Edgerton.
Big Foot coach Mike Welden was pleased with his team’s start to the season, including the loss to Lodi.
“We have some really talented football players, but we aren’t the deepest team,” Welden said. “We struggle to maintain a high degree of physicality against a team like Lodi, who is very physical, for four quarters. But the defense made huge strides from week one to week two. We allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown and two long passes. Without those breakdowns, we aren’t just telling a good story about how we played tough, we would have been in a position to win the game.”
Welden said he hasn’t put any emphasis on Turner’s struggles this season.
“We are very focused on us this year, even more than we have been in the past,” Welden said. “We’re trying to get better every day, and if we do that, things will take care of themselves. The one thing I’m looking at from our perspective is with our passing game, I’d like to take the higher-percentage throws and give our skill position players a chance to do something with the ball, rather than try and throw it 35 yards down the field. Those are all things we’re working on.”
• CLINTON (0-2) at LODI (2-0): The Cougars have struggled defensively, giving up 93 points in two games.
They will face a difficult task in the undefeated Blue Devils, who have dispatched Edgerton and Big Foot.
Clinton showed signs of a solid offense in the second half of the opening game against Big Foot, but were pretty well shut down by Columbus last week.
If the Cougars can cut down on their turnovers (they had five last week), they have a chance at keeping this contest close.
• ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER (1-2) at SOUTH BELOIT (1-2): The SoBos are coming off a feel-good victory over Lowpoint-Washburn Saturday and will play their only home game under the lights this season Friday at 7 p.m.
South Beloit’s offense was effective both through the air and on the ground on Saturday as Fern Balderas had three touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.
AFC made the decision to move from 11-man to eight-man football just before the season started and have struggled thus far this season.
• NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO (2-0) at PARKVIEW (1-1): The Vikings used a power running game to blow past Deerfield last week, rushing for 341 yards in a 32-16 win.
Three players rushed for over 50 yards, including 188 by Korben Brown.
New Glarus/Monticello could hardly be off to a better start this season. They defeated Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 47-6 in week one before getting the best of Poynette 34-7 in week two.
New Glarus has featured a high-powered passing attack in the two games. Quarterback Darris Schuett has 608 yards in the two games, with wide receiver Nathan Streiff accounting for 233 of them.
• NORTH BOONE (2-0) at OREGON (2-0): The Vikings are perhaps the area’s best team, having outscored its opponents by a combined 84-7 in two easy wins.
The Vikings’ passing attack thus far has been led by Logan Emanuel, who threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in North Boone’s 35-0 victory over Rock Falls Saturday.
Will Doetch has been Emanuel’s primary target, catching six passes for 165 yards.