ROCKTON—The Hononegah Indians exceeded all reasonable expectations in a season-opening romp over Belvidere North Saturday.
Now coach Brian Zimmerman is eager to see what his charges can do for an encore.
The Indians will play again on a turf field, this time against at Rockford Auburn. The Knights enter the game with an 0-1 record after a 36-12 loss to Harlem in the season opener.
Hononegah’s 61-0 victory over Belvidere North certainly opened eyes around the NIC-10. But Zimmerman would like to see another terrific effort Saturday afternoon.
“There’s some things we need to make some corrections on, but that was a tremendous start,” Zimmerman said. “It was one of the most exciting and best games I’ve been a part of. It was so much fun. Everybody did what they needed to. The coaches were having fun, and the players were having fun. Especially after the long layoff, they were just glad to be back out on the field.”
The Knights typically possess some of the conference’s best athletes, and this year is no different.
“When I think of Auburn, I think of a team that can really extend plays because of how athletic they are,” Zimmerman said. “They also typically aren’t the most disciplined team, so there might be some penalties.”
Zimmerman said he believes the Hononegah line will have an edge.
“Our offensive line played a great game,” Zimmerman said. “They had very few miscues, and by the end of the game, we had guys running in the other direction because they didn’t want to get hit. Auburn has a couple of good linebackers and some big guys up front, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big issue for our offensive line.”
• CLINTON at BIG FOOT: The two teams battled til the end last year before the Chiefs came out with a tight victory.
Cougars coach Jacob Standiford said he’s hoping for another close battle despite having to play the opener missing three starters.
“Mike Weldon is a really good coach and we know they are going to be prepared,” Standiford said. “We’ve got scrimmage tape on them, and they’ve got ours. I’ve got a better understanding of who we are after our scrimmage, but Friday night’s are a different animal. I’m excited to see how we do.
• COLUMBUS at TURNER: The Trojans host a Columbus team that is expected to be very solid this season.
“They bring size, speed, strength and tenacity to the table,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “They sent a lot of kids to the combine last summer that as juniors were bench-pressing 185 pounds 28 times. They have a running back that could rush for 2,000 yards in a five-game season, that’s how good he is. And they have a prototype small-college offensive line. I think they’ll look at our youth and try to overpower us.”
• BRODHEAD-JUDA vs. MT. HOREB/BARNEVELD: Call it a COVID Classic. The Cardinals will host a school it just found out it was playing. On a Saturday night. At Big Foot.
The Cards were initially slated to take on Deerfield, but after a COVID outbreak, will take on MHB instead.
MHB struggled to a 1-8 mark last year.
• SOUTH BELOIT (0-1) at HIAWATHA (0-1): South Beloit was competitive for a half before falling to defending eight-man state champion Polo, while Hiawatha fell to River Ridge 18-6.
It was the first eight-man game in school history for both teams.
• PARKVIEW at POYNETTE: The Vikings open their season with a game at Poynette, the first of two straight road games before they finish with four straight games at home.
Parkview won just once last year, and will look to equal that total Friday night against a Poynette team that finished last season with a 2-7 record.