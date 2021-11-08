ROCKTON—The Hononegah girls basketball program has long been one of the area’s best.
But Indians coach Jason Brunke says this year’s edition stands apart from many previous squads.
“I think this is the deepest team we’ve had in a long, long time,” Brunke said. “Finding minutes for everyone is going to be a challenge, but as a coach, you like those kinds of challenges. I think we’ve got the chance to have a great season.”
The Indians’ most decorated returning player is senior Haley Warren, who also happens to be the team’s best leader. Warren averaged a team-best 14.7 points per game last season.
“She’s definitely our most vocal senior,” Brunke said. “And she’s done an absolutely outstanding job at leading this group. As a coach, you love to see when a player is getting you in and out of drills, making sure everyone is engaged. Her energy is infectious, and she’s been great in that regard.”
Warren, a first-team All-NIC-10 selection last season, committed to NCAA Division II Lewis University recently.
Feeding her the ball will be senior point guard Carly LaMay, who Brunke expects will have a breakout season.
“She’s one to watch out for,” Brunke said. “She’s really just in love with the game. She had a great summer. and in practice it really seems like she’s taken her game to the next level. She knows she’s a senior, and this is her last chance with this group. She’s always been a team-first player on the court, and there’s going to be times this year where we need her to attack the rim and finish, or pull up and hit a shot. I’m expecting big things out of Carly.”
The Indians will have plenty of help from the wing, where Emma Clark (13.6 PP6 and 4.6 rebounds per contest), Kamryn Abney, and Jordan Johnston return. Allyson Niedfeldt and Alisha Bell will also contribute in the frontcourt.
“Alisha has really been making strides,” Brunke said. “There are some spots open there for playing time, and we’ve got a lot of kids fighting for minutes. We’ve got Geneva Hann back in the program after missing last year, and we have a foreign exchange student from Spain (Mar Barrachina) who is a really good athlete. Ember Gunnink is in the mix down there as well, so we have four post players ah each give us a little different dimension. There’s great competition right now at every position.”
Camilla Hauser and South Beloit transfer Brecia Carter will also be in the mix, along with Elizabeth Schindler.
If you’re counting, that’s 13 players Brunke singled out, along with some others who would no doubt be playing key roles on other NIC-10 squads.
The Indians didn’t get a chance to play in the playoffs after a truncated six-week season last spring. Nevertheless, they captured their eighth NIC-10 title in the past 11 years last season.
Brunke said the NIC-10 will have a very similar look to it this season.
“A lot of the teams, like us, return most of their key players,” Brunke said. “Auburn has such an elite talent level that they are always going to be dangerous. Harlem and Guilford are going to be improved, and Boylan is going to take some strides and be sneaky good again this season.”
The Indians open play Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Huntley, the first of a four-game holiday tournament.