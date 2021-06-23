ROCKTON—Befitting a team that resided atop the conference standings, the Hononegah Indians baseball team was well-represented on the 2001 All-NIC-10 team.
Catcher Noah Goddard was named conference MVP, after a banner season that saw him hit .512 with six home runs, three of which came in the postseason.
Goddard was additionally honored by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, who named him first-team class 4A all-state.
Joining Goddard on the first team all-state squad was Ryan Anderson.
Bryce Goodwine, Gabe Roessler, Braden Sayles and Dylan Sayles all made first-team all-NIC-10, while Scott Porter earned special mention.
Anderson was a terrific two-way player, hitting a solid .292 at the plate while going 9-1 with a 1.16 ERA.
Goodwine was an outstanding left fielder and hit .451 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs out of the leadoff spot.
Roessler played an elite defensive shortstop while hitting .507 with 16 extra-base hits and 31 RBIs.
Braden Sayles hit .423 and knocked in 26 runs while going a perfect 5-0 with a 1.40 ERA on the mound.
Dylan Sayles hit .397 with 22 RBIs for the Indians, while Porter went 11-1 on the mound and hit a solid .329 at the plate.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Ryan Anderson, Hononegah, jr.; Daniel Contreras, Boylan, sr.; Alex Easton, Boylan, jr.; Nich Fehrle, Boylan, sr.; Javier Garcia, Harlem, jr.; Noah Goddard, Hononegah, sr.; Bryce Goodwine, Hononegah, jr.; Lucas Grall, Guilford, sr.; Dylan Henderson, Harlem, sr.; Luke Leombruni, Boylan, jr.; Gabe Roessler, Hononegah, sr.; Braden Sayles, Hononegah, sr.; Dylan Sayles, Hononegah, jr.; Julian Sturtevant, Guilford, jr.; Jake Tapia, Belvidere North, sr.
• SPECIAL MENTION: Payton Alexander, Auburn, jr.; Ryan Coon, Freeport, fresh,; Joey Appino, Boylan, jr.; Dennis Carson, Guilford, jr.; Gavin Gleason, Belvidere, sr.; Zach Hollister, Boylan, sr.; Nathan Nelson, Harlem,sr.; Scott Porter, Hononegah, sr.. Coach of the Year; Matt Weber, Boylan.