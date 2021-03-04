PHOENIX, Ariz.—The Milwaukee Brewers fell to 3-2 on the spring with a 5-1 loss to Cleveland Thursday afternoon at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
The Brewers were held without a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning when Tyrone Taylor singled to center field.
The Brewers scored their only run in the eight-inning affair in the seventh frame when a Dustin Peterson groundout with the bases loaded plated Corey Ray.
Adrian Houser got the start for Milwaukee and pitched a scoreless frame, while Eric Lauer was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs in two innings.
Aaron Ashby, a promising Milwaukee prospect, struck out the side in the fifth inning to continue his impressive spring.
Yu Chang provided the fireworks for the Indians, hitting a two-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the fourth.