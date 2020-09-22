ROCKTON—Both Hononegah cross country teams continued to perform at high levels at Tuesday’s NIC-10 triangular meet held at Barkwood Dog Park.
The girls squad finished first in the meet, while the boys took home second to powerful Belvidere North and ahead of an improving Guilford squad.
“This was a really challenging meet because these are probably the three best teams in the NIC-10,” Hononegah boys coach Mark McLarty said. “And what we found out is that we’ve got some work to do. Belvidere North really kicked out butt. I was glad to see we ended up ahead of Guilford, but there are areas where we have to get better.”
A significant bright spot for the boys was the continued improvement of Nathan Halbrader, who finished the challenging course in first place on a warm day with a time of 16:40.
Halbrader, who lost a late lead in the first meet of the season in Winnebago, said he has learned to be a smarter runner.
“That first meet, I just couldn’t hang on in the end,” Halbrader said. “But this time, there was three of us in a pack. The guy from Guilford fell and lost his shoe, so he dropped off. I could tell the guy from Belvidere North was really breathing heavy, so I played it smart. I hung around with him until about the three-quarter mile mark, and on one of the turns I made my move and was able to hold him off.”
McLarty had plenty of praise for Halbrader following the meet.
“This is only his second year of running cross-country after playing soccer for his first two years,” McLarty said. “He’s just got so much potential, and he’s still learning and getting better. He’s been so good in track that I knew if we could get him here, he’d do great. He’s going to be a very good runner at the next level, too.”
On the girls side, Lauren Johnston was the top Hononegah finisher. Johnston, a senior, ran a 20:21 to place third, while teammate Indigo Sterud was fourth with a 20:32.
“Our top three have been pretty interchangeable,” Hononegah girls coach Darryl Rohrer said. “We had a meet Saturday that Hailey Henry finished first for us, and today she was third (sixth overall). As a coach, you like to see that, because we’ve got a real nice pack at the top. The goal is to develop and push more at the spots further down the line.”
After Henry’s, sixth-place finish, the Indians occupied each of the next six slots. Erin Collins (21:16) placed seventh, Ryanne Bronnimann (21:33) was eighth, Amelia Pickard (21:48) was ninth, while Melina Touvannas (21:49) placed 10th.
Guilford’s Michelle Gasmund won the race with a 19:23, while Belvidere North’s Sydnie Elder (20:12) was a distant second.
Johnston said she’s grateful to simply have gotten to this point in the season.
“Even if things get shut down for some reason, at least we’ve gotten four meets in,” Johnston said. “At the beginning of the season, we weren’t sure if we were even going to get that. I’m happy we get to keep competing.”
Halbrader finished a solid eight second ahead of second-place Nick Lenzen from Belvidere North. The Blue Thunder finished with 31 points to Hononegah’s 40, while Guilford was third with 48 points.