ROCKFORD— Depth was never a strength for the Hononegah boys basketball team.
The Indians began the season with a solid start with four main offensive weapons.
When sharpshooter Brandon Beck broke his foot on Dec. 21, coach Mike Miller knew his team would face a serious challenge.
They found out just how serious Wednesday night at Boylan.
The Indians fell 60-30 to the Titans after struggling on offense and simply having no answer for Boylan sophomore point guard Tristan Ford.
Hononegah was dealing with not only the loss of Beck, but also a return from a COVID-imposed break in the schedule.
The game started out decent enough for Hononegah, with the teams tied at 12 after a quarter.
The tide swung for good in the second quarter, with the Titans going on a 13-0 run after the game was knotted at 16.
They parlayed a 33-20 halftime lead and really went crazy in the third quarter, outscoring the Indians 17-3 to turn the game into a full-blown laugher.
Monday was the first time the Indians held a practice since before Christmas.
“Tonight was a good example of one team that is in shape and has been playing, and one team that hasn’t,” Miller said. “We were competitive early and then we had a couple of guys really get tired and we turned it over because we were playing straight up and down. Once that started happening, they got loose and it became a layup line.”
Miller said the loss of Beck was also acutely felt.
“First of all, I feel bad for him because he loves the game,” Miller said. “Brandon is the glue for us offensively. He stretches the floor and makes everyone better. A lot of the things we do are designed for Owen Hart and Brandon to get shots and to space for the bigs. And Brandon had also helped us with some ballhandling stuff recently, so it’s a really tough loss for us.”
Indians forward Dominic Commisso said it was a rough night at the office for many reasons.
“We’ve all been very tired,” Commisso said. “The last couple of days have been pretty lazy practices, just going through the motions. I sat out yesterday because my knee was hurting. We’re just trying to bounce back. Everyone was huffing air. Our conditioning is very down.”
Commisso said the team still has the ability to improve as the season goes on.
“We just have to find a way to fill in those missing points,” Commisso said. “We’ve got to maybe run more, get up the floor faster and run our sets. But our biggest thing is that we have to improve on defense. We played horrible defensively tonight. Our offense will come, we’re going to make some shots, but we’ve got to be faster defensively.”
Hart led the Indians with 10 points, while Ford scored 16 in three quarters of action.
The Indians will be back on the floor Friday when they host Belvidere.
BOYLAN 60, HONONEGAH 30
Hononegah 12 8 3 7— 30
Boylan 12 21 17 —60
HONONEGAH: Kemmet 1 0-1 2, Houi 1 2-5 4, Hart 3 4-6 10, Warren 1 0-0 3, Savtiski-Lynde 3 1-2 7, Commisso 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 7-14 30.
BOYLAN: Leombruni 2 0-0 444, Hocking 2 0-0 5, Harkness 1 2-2 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Appino 5 0-1 13, Ford 6 2-2 16, Mace 1 0-0 3, Hood 1 2-2 4, Hewett 2 0-0 6. Campos 1 0-0 3. Totals:22 6-7 60.
3-pointers: Hononegah 1 (Warren), Boylan 10 (Campos, Ford 2, Appino 3, Hocking, Harkness, Hewett 2).