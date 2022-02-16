ROCKTON— It was true Hart-break for Hononegah Wednesday night.
The Indians’ late-game wizard, senior Owen Hart, had a chance to cap his terrific career in his final home game with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to defeat rival Boylan.
Alas, the storybook finish wasn’t to be, as Hart’s difficult trey hit the rim and fell to the floor as the visiting Titans celebrated the 55-54 win in the regular season finale for both teams.
It was a tall task for Hart, who took the inbounds pass at three-quarters court with just 4.4 seconds to go. Still, he navigated Boylan defenders until he had a decent look at the hoop and fired.
“That’s the guy who wen wanted with the ball,” Hononegah coach Mike Miller said. “He’s hit so many clutch shots in his time here, and he did a great job getting a look. We gave ourselves a couple of chances to win this game.”
Indeed they did. The Titans cooperated with them, missing the front end of one-and-one opportunities twice in a row.
The first time, the Indians called timeout in front of their own bench with 8.8 seconds to play. The called play appeared to open up wide, but the inbounds pass went over the head of 6-foot-9 center Dominic Commisso on the far sideline, forcing the Indians to rely on a last-second shot by Hart.
Although the outcome was disappointing to Miller, his team’s reaction wasn’t.
“We had several guys crying in that locker room after the game,” Miller said. “And you don’t see that anymore in high school basketball. What that tells me is these guys are invested, and they really care about it. I know they are disappointed, but I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do in the playoffs.”
The Indians held a 15-10 lead after a quarter with Brandon Beck contributing seven points. Hononegah led until the waning moments of the second quarter before the Titans finished strong and carried a 29-28 lead into intermission.
Austin Hocking hit a trio of treys in the third quarter for Boylan, while Hononegah’s Bradyon Savitkzi-Lynde scored 10 of his 15 points to counteract Hocking’s heroics.
“We just played more of a halfcourt game and were more patient in that quarter,” Savitzki-Lynde said. “I was able to get some good looks and some offensive rebounds because we weren’t rushing shots and were setting things up.”
The Titans held a tenuous 43-42 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but went on a 7-1 run to begin the period and never did let the Indians take the lead back.
Miller praised the defense of Isaiah Houi, who played a large role in holding Boylan’s leading scorer Tristian Ford to just five points.
“Isaiah has been playing fantastic defense for a while now for us,” Miller said. “He’s been shutting down the opponent’s best guard, and when I say shutting down, I mean they barely score. He’s been such an important part of the way we’ve been playing lately.”
Trailing by six with under two minutes to play, the Indians got three-pointers from Hart and Savitzki-Lynde to eventually cut that deficit to one.
Miller believes his team, which gets until Wednesday to prepare, will be ready to go against a Guilford team that swept them during the regular season.
“Obviously the draw we have is a tough one,” Miller said. “Playing against quickness is an issue for us, and Guilford has a lot of that. We’re going to have to take care of the ball and do some of the little things. But I’ll take my chances with this group.”
BOYLAN 55, HONONEGAH 54
Boylan 10 19 14 12—55
Hononegah 15 13 14 12—54
BOYLAN: Leombruni 3 2-2 8, Hocking 7 0-1 18, Harkness 0 1-2 1, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Appino 3 2-2 10, Ford 2 1-2 5, Brauns 1 2-2 5, Hood 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 8-12 55.
HONONEGAH: Houi 1 1-2 3, Hart 5 1-2 16, Savitzki-Lynde 7 0-0 15, Commisso 2 5-8 9, Beck 5 0-0 11. Totals: 20 7-12 54
3-pointers: Boylan 7 (Brauns, Hocking 4, Appino 2), Hononegah 7 (Hart 5, Savitski-Lynde, Beck).