FOX LAKE, Ill.—One Huntley serve after another came screaming over the net in the IHSA Class 4A sectional finals Thursday night at Grant High School.
The Hononegah girls volleyball team saw its best season since 2006 end at the hands of Huntley, which served its way into a 25-21, 25-21 victory.
“Their serving was the difference,” Hononegah head coach Kaylee Libby said. “They served so well and we had trouble passing. We knew they were really good at that part of the game. If you just look at hitting and defense, we were probably the better team. But they were serving bullets flat at us and that makes it really tough.”
The Indians didn’t go down without a fight. Trailing 18-13 in the first set, they rallied back to give the Red Raiders a scare, narrowing the margin to 20-18.
In the second set, Hononegah went down 8-3 before again rallying back, eventually taking a 14-11 lead before Huntley responded to close out the match.
The Indians (30-8) won 30 matches and advanced to the sectional finals, both accomplishments last seen in 2006.
“I’m so proud of this senior group,” Libby said. “They’ve been incredible leaders for the underclassmen. Now this freshmen and sophomore class know this new standard. They are all incredible kids. They’ve worked super hard, and they give up so much times in their lives for volleyball. I’m beyond happy for all that they’ve done for the program.”
Hononegah senior setter Olivia Heidel agreed with her coach’s assessment regarding the key to the match.
“They just got us out of system right away with their serve,” Heidel said. “All teams aren’t as good when they are out of system, but it’s especially tough for us because we like to go to our middles a lot. It’s sad to see us go down like that.”
Heidel said she will remember this team fondly.
“I’ll always remember the fight this team had,” Heidel said. “Even when we might have gotten in an energy slump, I know how much everybody wants it. We wanted it for each other and we wanted it for ourselves. We had a great season.”
Emma Schroeder was her usual self, a total force in the middle. Schroeder, who had six kills and two blocks, leaves Hononegah for Kent State after a terrific four-year stint on the varsity roster.
Heidel (11 assists, two kills and an ace) was an outstanding setter, Keira Shannon was a force on the outside, Ella Jensen (three kills) was terrific in the middle and Maddy Dobnick’s serve netted the Indians many points throughout the season.
Junior libero Abby Bergstrom led the Indians with 10 digs.
Maggie Duyos had 19 assists, 17 digs and two aces to lead the Red Raiders.
Huntley (28-11)advances to the super-sectional, where they will face Edwardsville Friday night in DeKalb.