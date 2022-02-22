DEKALB, Ill.—A fourth quarter power outage at DeKalb High School ended the Hononegah Indians’ season.
The Indians managed just nine points in the fourth quarter and dropped a 57-48 decision in the IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinals.
Hononegah entered the fourth with a slim 39-36 advantage after three hard-fought quarters with the South Elgin Storm.
The Indians got a steal and a basket from Ember Gunnink that put them up 48-44 with 4:10 left.
They wouldn’t score again.
Hononegah was able to overcome a scoreless outing from leading scorer Haley Warren in the regional finals against Auburn, but couldn’t do the same Tuesday as the Storm blanketed the sharpshooter all evening.
The Indians fell behind 9-2 before scoring eight straight points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer from LaMay gave the Indians a 10-9 lead after one.
Hononegah eventually extended the advantage to 19-10 before the Storm rallied, finishing the half with a 18-5 run to take a 28-24 halftime lead.
“I felt like that was a huge factor in the game,” Hononegah point guard Carly LaMay said. “We had a good lead and if we were able to build on that, they might not have come back in the second half. But the whole game was full of runs, so who knows.”
Breacia Carter, who struggled with her shot in the first half, scored seven quick points in the second half to give the Indians a 32-30 lead.
The teams traded buckets until the fourth quarter began and the fateful Indians drought spelled the end of a 30-4 season.
“That’s kind of been our story all season long,” Hononegah coach Jason Brunke said. “We are not a high-powered scoring team. We ran into a team that got red-hot the last four minutes, and we turned it overa a few times, too. That combination was the final blow for us.”
Warren’s struggles after a terrific season were difficult for Brunke to see.
“She’s carried us in scoring all season,” Brunke said. “We’ve had some players step up here and there throughout the year, but when you get to this level and you’ve got teams that are shooting well, if your leading scorer doesn’t score, you need someone else to have a ridiculously good game or you’re probably going to end up losing. I hate to see her end like that because she had such an outstanding career here.”
LaMay said she’d take with her plenty of positive memories from her final prep season.
“30 wins, I think that’s only the second time in Hononegah history a team has done that,” LaMay said. “And going undefeated in conference, that doesn’t happen too much, either. I had a great time with all these players and coaches.”
Carter led the Indians with 12 points, while Allyson Niedfelt added 11. The Indians shot just one free throw, and missed it.
The back-and-forth nature of the game came as little surprise to Brunke, whose team fell 50-46 the first time the two squads got together in November.
“This was very similar to that game,” Brunke said. “They were going to have some runs, and as long as we continued to push at them, we were going to have some runs too because of the way they play. We didn’t shoot very well today, and that could’ve extended some of our runs. But at the end of the day, they made the final run to beat us.”
• BOXSCORE: SOUTH ELGIN 57, HONONEGAH 48
South Elgin 9 19
Hononegah 10 12 17 9—48
SOUTH ELGIN: Tolentino 4 3-6 11, Kmiec 4 0-0 11, Winterhalder 5 0-0 15, Croft 3 0-1 7, Yang 3 2-2 8, Lewis 1 3-6 5. Totals: 20 8-15 57.
HONONEGAH: Hann 3 0-0 7, Abney 2 0-0 6, Niedfelt 5 0-0 11, Carter 5 0-0 12, LaMay 3 0-0 8, Gunnink 2 0-1 4, Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 0-1 48.
3-pointers: South Elgin 9 (Winterholder 5, Kmiec 3, Croft). Hononegah 8 (Hann, Abney 2, Niedfeldt, Carter 2, LaMay 2). Total fouls: Hononegah 17, South Elgin 10.