ROCKFORD—The Hononegah boys simply couldn’t have asked for three better shots.
Trailing by a point with 15 seconds left, the Indians got looks from Brandon Beck, Owen Hart and Dominic Commisso.
All three of them failed to hit the mark, leaving Hononegah with a heartbreaking 57-56 defeat to Auburn in the IHSA Class 4A regional final at Rockford Jefferson.
Hart, the leading scorer in the NIC-10, was terrific again for the Indians, finishing with 17 points. Beck was efficient with 14 points, and Commisso came up big with 11 points.
The Knights, who swept Hononegah in the regular season, trailed much of the game before rallying in the end on a bizarre set of circumstances.
The final minute was a wild one. Sophomore guard Isiah Houi gave the Indians a 56-54 lead when he hit the biggest shot of the year, converting a traditional three-point play on a hard dive to the bucket.
Auburn big man Mike Jones was fouled on the other end. After converting the front end of a one-and-one to cut the lead to one, Jones grabbed the tipped rebound of his second shot and was fouled again.
He collapsed in a heap and was forced to exit the game, allowing the Knights to choose their free throw shooter for the critical juncture of the game.
Knights coach Brian Ott wisely selected Rakim Chaney to knock them down, which he did to give the Knights a lead and set up the final sequence.
Jones checked back into the game and was a factor in the final possession, contesting all three shots and helping Auburn, the NIC-10 regular-season champ to a win.
“They have a term in soccer that’s called ‘unlucky,’” Hononegah coach Mike Miller said. “I think tonight we were unlucky. Every year, I say that a game is going to be lost by a free throw box out. Tonight, we didn’t get a free throw box out when we needed it.
“But the unlucky part comes in when their 40 percent free throw shooter gets hurt and they put in an 85 percent shooter. It was unlucky that we had three point-blank shots that just didn’t fall. That’s a good term for what happened, because I think our kids deserved to win tonight.”
Miller said his team rose to the challenge of a physically tough Auburn team.
“I’m proud of the toughness of our kids,” Miller said. “We said before the game that the game wasn’t going to be decided by basketball things. It was going to be the toughness aspect, and I thought our kids battled. I think they did a great job.”
The Indians looked as though they were going to get run out of the gym after trailing 18-10 after a quarter of play. But the usual suspects of Hart, Braydon Savitzki-Lynde, Beck and Commisso led them back.
Hononegah (17-11) played an exceptional final four minutes of the second quarter to take a 35-33 lead at intermission.
Both teams were equally sloppy in the third quarter, but the Indians managed to extend their lead by a bucket, carrying a 44-40 lead into the fourth.
After extending the advantage to 10 points, the Indians saw the Knights whittle the advantage down before the dramatics of the final minute.
“We fought really hard and never gave in,” Hart said. “We got great shots that we’ve hit all season in the last couple seconds, they just didn’t go down. I’ll never forget this year and the relationships that I built with these guys.”
• Boxscore:
AUBURN 57, HONONEGAH 56
Auburn 18 15 7 17—57
Hononegah 10 25 9 12—56
HONONEGAH: Houi 2 1-1 6, Hart 5 4-4 17, Savitzki-Lynde 4 0-0 8, Commisso 5 1-1 11, Beck 5 2-4 14. Totals: 21 8-10 56.
AUBURN: Agee 3 1-2 8, P Chaney 2 3-4 9, R Chaney 3 0-2 7, Horton 2 0-0 6, Horton-Lee 4 1-2 12, Jones 7 1-4 15. Totals: 21 6-14 57.
3-pointers: Hononegah 5 (Hart 3, Beck 2). Auburn 9 (Agee, R Chaney, Horton 2, Horton-Lee 3, P Chaney 2).