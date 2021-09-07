ROCKTON—The Hononegah girls volleyball team’s energy, focus and was on point in the first set against Harlem Tuesday night.
A 25-7 victory over the visiting Huskies was the result. When coach Kaylee Libby substituted liberally in the second set, the Indians were able to sustain the momentum gained and grind out a 25-15 victory.
Libby said the team’s start was exactly what she was looking for.
“I really liked the first set,” Libby said. “I thought the kids came out with a ton of energy. They were talking, and everything was clicking on our side of the net. We finally set the pace instead of letting the other team dictate the tempo.
“In the second set we let a few unforced errors get away from us and gave away a few points, but it was good to see some kids step up and do some good things.”
Libby said an opportunity to dig into her depth was beneficial all the way around.
“The fact that I can play that second group and not have any issue with it at all is great,” Libby said. “The first group did their job, and so did the second group.”
Hononegah middle Emma Schroeder was her typically dominating self in the first set, registering a pair of kills and providing an intimidating presence on the interior.
Schroeder was pleased with the way her team came out.
“We’ve been getting together a lot as a team,” Schroeder said. “Going out to eat, enjoying a lot of time together away from the court. We’ve been getting to know each other and know how to hype each other up. We are clicking so much, and that’s the difference between now and the start of the season.”
Although she could have taken the opportunity to kick back and relax during the second set, Schroeder instead became the team’s biggest cheerleader.
“I really enjoyed it,” Schroeder said. “I get to sit there and get super excited for them. Especially with Harlem bringing a big student section, getting people fired up and making them feel good when they make a big play, I really enjoy doing that.”
Hononegah’s service game was especially solid, as the team finished with six aces and only six errors, and frequently took the Huskies out of system right away.
“That’s been a big point of emphasis for us in practice,” Libby said. “So it’s good to see we can be effective from behind the service line.”
Keira Shannon led the Indians with six kills while Maddy Dobnick had four. The all-around performance left the Indians with a 5-1 record overall, including a 4-1 mark in NIC-10 play.
The Indians will travel to Guilford on Thursday, the team the Indians should compete with behind powerhouse Belvidere North in the NIC-10.