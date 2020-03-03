ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Hononegah boys basketball team was entering the danger zone Monday night.
The Indians, competing in Monday's IHSA Class 4A regional contest at NIC-10 rival Guilford, were in a rut.
After defeating the Vikings twice during the regular season and leading throughout Monday night's contest, Hononegah had just seen Guilford tie the score at 38 with the game's first basket of the fourth quarter.
Enter Akelaitis, Chris, the Indians' senior star. Akelaitis converted a four-point play to give the Indians a 42-38 edge.
After the Vikings scored three points to trim the advantage back to one, Akelaitis struck again, hitting another trey to make it 45-41 with 5:16 left.
Thanks to solid free throw shooting and lock-down defense, the Indians eventually pulled away for a 57-48 victory.
Indians coach Mike Miller said he wasn't surprised about Akelaitis' success.
"I thought Chris was great in the fourth quarter," Miller said. "That's what you want from your seniors, is for them to make big plays in March. He certainly made some big plays for us. The 4-point play was huge, and after that, anytime you can turn the game into a free-throw contest, I feel pretty good."
The Vikings were playing without leading scorer Jack Holmstrom, and their efforts to muddy the waters were certainly successful until Akelaitis, who finished with a game-high 22 points, caught fire in the fourth quarter.
"That game had a weird feel to it," Akelaitis said. "There would be times they played fast, and times they played slow. We did a better job with our pace, but there's still room for improvement there. The bottom line is we found a way to win."
Hononegah certainly won't get much time to celebrate the victory. Tuesday night, they must face top-seeded DeKalb at 7, again at Guilford.
The two teams met back on Dec. 27, with the Indians losing 60-40.
"We're a different team now than we were than," Akelaitis said. "We didn't have three starters in that game, so they've got a lot more to worry about now than they did then. And, we've got some things that we can do differently this time defensively. They really torched our zone the last time we played."
Neither team was torching anything Monday night, with the Indians leading 14-12 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime.
After a tough stretch in the second half that allowed the Vikings to take a brief lead, Miller said he was pleased with the way his team's defense tightened the screws.
"We went through a stretch where the ball was going where we didn't want it to go," Miller said. "And when they did miss, they were getting rebounds. We aren't blessed with athleticism, so we need to do things right all the time. There were a few times where we were out of position and they took advantage of that. We cleaned that up in the fourth quarter. It's always nice to get a win in March, and it's good to be playing tomorrow."
Miller said the team will need to have an outstanding effort to continue its season.
"DeKalb is the number one seed for a reason," Miller said. "They've got a couple of kids that are 6-foot-4 or so that are really athletic and physical. And they play really hard. They had four 20-win teams in their league, and they finished first, so we've got our work cut out for us. But that's what March is for. Hopefully we can shake things up and make some magic happen."
Monday's boxscore
Hononegah 57, Guilford 48
Guilford;12;8;16;12;48
Hononegah;16;10;12l18;56
Guilford: Stephenson 1 0-0 3, Saunders 5 3-4 13, Bryan 1 2-4 4, Stadelman 1 0-0 3, Morris 4 0-0 10, Knuth 5 2-2 12. Totals: 18 8-12 48.
Hononegah: DeVries 1 8-10 13, Zawlocki 2 0-0 6, Strate-Lutzow 3 1-2 7, Akelaitis 5 9-13 22, Roessler 1 2-3 4, Golter 1 2-2 5. Totals: 14 22-32 57.
3-pointers: Guilford 4 (Morris, Stephenson, Stadelman), Hononegah 7 (Akelaitis 3, Zawlocki 2, Golter, DeVries). Total fouls: Hononegah 14, Guilford 18.
