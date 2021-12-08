ROCKTON— Dominant, from the start.
That was the Hononegah boys in their game Wednesday night against Harlem. The Indians opened up a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 56-29 victory over the Huskies.
The win was the third straight in the NIC-10 for the Indians, who moved to 3-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall.
Dominic Commisso led the typically balanced Hononegah attack with 14 points. Brandon Beck and Owen Hart each had 12, while Braydon Savitski-Lynde had 10.
Hononegah led 38-14 at halftime and had the running clock instituted for much of the fourth quarter.
Indians coach Mike Miller, who is used to field more perimeter-oriented teams, said the Indians can now work from the outside in.
“What we tell the kids is if the bigs get a touch, then everybody eats,” Miller said. “If you’re the opposition, you’re going to have to make a choice. Are you going to play tight on our shooters and let the bigs have their way? That might not be the best choice with how big we are this year.”
Miller said the team has overall been an efficient bunch of late.
“We had four guys in double figures again,” Miller said. “And defensively we really got out on their shooters and didn’t allow a three-pointer. And we’re starting to become a really good rebounding team. I just thought it was a really good effort overall.”
A calling card of the Indians’ recent winning streak has been the ability to get off to a fast start. Even in their loss against Auburn, the Indians led after the first quarter.
“We’re trying to get over the mentality of being a bunch of nice guys that just kind of wade into the game,” Miller said. “We want to be ready for the tip. This isn’t square dancing where you get a nice warm-up. This is a boxing match. And in the last three games, we’ve had a really good mindset early.”
The play of Commisso has been particularly encouraging for Miller.
“He’s like a lot of guys on our team in that they still have a great ability to get better,” Miller said. “Six weeks from now I think Dom is going to be a really good player. Right now he sometimes still plays like he doesn’t have strength, and that’s not true anymore. He’s worked hard on his body to get stronger, and he just has to keep evolving. The growth he’s had already has been great, and he’s got another step to go.”
Alex Wilson led Harlem with 12 points, while Riley Lundgren added seven for a Huskies attack that struggled to get going at all.
The Indians will be back in action Friday night when they travel to face Rockford Guilford.