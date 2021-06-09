LAKE ZURICH, Ill.—There was no noticeable difference from the Hononegah team that rolled through the NIC-10 and the one that played Wednesday afternoon.
The Indians played the same brand of baseball that allowed them to capture the NIC-10 title, the very same that had them cruise to a IHSA Class 4A title, the one that saw them overtake Lake Zurich 7-4.
Hononegah’s opportunistic offense, (mostly) solid defense and terrific pitching were showcased in the suburbs, the place where so many Indians dreams have gone to die in sectionals past.
The Indians now have the opportunity to make history Friday afternoon at 4:30 when they host Huntley: Win sectionals for the first time in program annals.
The Red Raiders defeated Mundelein 9-6, and earlier in the season took down the Indians 4-3. There was, however, a significant asterisk attached to that April contest.
“None of the football players played,” Hononegah senior Braden Sayles said. “So I’ve been waiting for this rematch all season long. Last time, we could just watch, but this time we’ll be in the middle of it.”
Hononegah coach Matt Simpson said that while Huntley certainly rates as one of the top teams in the state, there will be no intimidation factor with his team.
“They are obviously really good,” Simpson said. “They’ve only lost a couple of games this year. We played them early on, and I truly believe this. It’s not about who we play, it’s about what we do. I think on any given day, we can line up with anybody. We have our pitching lined up the way we want it, and we have to come out and do what we’ve done all year and see what happens. It’s going to be two really good teams going at it on Friday.”
The Indians received a big boost in the first inning in the form of a Gabe Roessler two-out, two-run double.
“He threw one high and inside on the first pitch, and I knew he was going to throw me a fastball on the second one,” Roessler said. “He threw one on the inner half, and I kept my hands in and shot it in the gap. It’s always good, especially against a team we don’t know anything about, to come out and jump on them in the first inning and establish some dominance.”
After the Bears hit a leadoff homer against Hononegah starter Scotty Porter to cut the lead in half, the Indians scored twice more in the third inning to make it 41, scoring the runs on a fielders choice grounder and a sacrifice fly by Roessler.
The Indians’ only true shaky moments in the game happened in the bottom of the third, when three Hononegah errors directly led to the Bears scoring three runs. Porter settled down and got out of the inning, leaving runners stranded at second and third.
Ryan Whitledge executed a perfect suicide squeeze to score Ryan Anderson with the go-ahead run in the fourth frame, and when Porter got out of the bottom of the frame with no damage done, Simpson called on Braden Sayles to finish the job.
“I’ve been starting most of the year and haven’t done as well out of the bullpen,” Sayles said. “But I was ready to come in and throw strikes. It’s a win-or-go-home game, and you’ve got to be ready to go.”
Three Lake Zurich errors, along with another sacrifice fly by Roessler, and the Indians carried a 7-4 advantage into the seventh. Sayles allowed a leadoff single, then nothing else, and the Indians were moving on.
Hononegah catcher Noah Goddard, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, said the team isn’t satisfied.
“We definitely want more,” Goddard said. “The job isn’t finish. We’re going to play Huntley in front of a big crowd. We’ll have Ryan Anderson pitching, and if he has good command, we’re going to put a lot of pressure on them. We can’t wait.”
Wednesday’s linescore
Hononegah 202 011 0—7
Huntley 100 300 0—4
WP-Porter (4 IP, 1 ER). SV: B. Sayles (3 IP, 0 R). Leading hitters: Roessler 1x2, 2B, 4 RBI; Goddard 2x2, 2 BB.