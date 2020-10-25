LOVES PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah Indians’ cross country teams have made it to the final meet of the bizarre 2020 season.
Both the boys and girls teams did what was necessary to advance to the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet. Because there is no state meet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hononegah will have the opportunity to close the season out on their terms.
The girls team placed second in the 11-team meet, while the boys team placed fourth. The top five teams qualified for the sectional meet, to be held Saturday in La Grange.
On the girls side, the Indians’ pack-style of running served them very well, even when the race was split, with the top three runners running in the first heat, and numbers four through seven competing in the second.
It was senior Lauren Johnston’s turn to lead the way for the girls, finishing in sixth place with a time of 19:28.
“Since she was a senior, she was kind of my sentimental favorite to be on top today,” Hononegah coach Darryl Rohrer said. “With our group, you never know who it’s going to be, and Lauren just ran really strong from the start today.”
Johnston said her pre-race strategy of attacking the downhill paid off.
“I thought I did well,” Johnston said. “I tried to push myself more on the downhill because I knew on the other side it would be tougher. I was hoping my push would balance that out, and it ended up working out.”
Right behind Johnston was sophomore Indigo Sterud (seventh place, 19:40) and junior Hailey Henry (eighth, 19:42). In the second race, Ryanne Bronniman took home 15th overall with a 20:18, Izzy Henry was right behind her in 16th with a 20:19 and Erin Collins placed 22nd with a 20:43.
Rohrer, who was concerned prior to the race that the format might be detrimental to his team, said the group handled the change well.
“It didn’t really affect us at all,” Rohrer said. “I told our four runners in the second race that they ran the greatest race of their high school careers today. There were two Huntley runners that have run low 19’s this year and they ran with them. They did a great job.”
The Indians finished 10 points behind Huntley for the team title, while easily outdistancing Algonquin Jacobs for second place. Guilford sophomore Michelle Gasmund continued her outstanding season with late push to win with an 18:42.
On the boys side, Nathan Halbrader was the top Indian finisher, placing ninth with a 16:43. Despite the solid finish, Halbrader was anything but satisfied.
“I felt terrible out there,” Halbrader said. “I felt like I could stay with the guys ahead of me, but my legs were just dead. It was a really disappointing day for me.”
Junior Bailen Estrada had a strong finish to place 12th with a 16:54.
“I was just going to do everything in my power to make sure I had another week with these seniors,” Estrada said. “We didn’t want the season to end today.”
Junior Philip Winkelman was the other Indian in the first race, placing 20th with a 17:09.