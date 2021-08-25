ROCKTON—The Hononegah girls volleyball team was in need of a feel-good victory Wednesday night.
They can’t feel much better than a come-from-behind, three-set win over Rockford Lutheran.
The Indians dropped the first set 25-20 before rallying from a 24-22 deficit to eventually take home a 27-25 win in game two.
That set up the decider, and the Indians maintained a slight edge throughout the set, pulling away at the end for a 25-16 win.
The Indians were coming off a season-opening loss to Belvidere North, the favorites to win the NIC-10 title, on Tuesday night.
With less than 24 hours to forget about the defeat, the Indians came out sluggish in the first set before turning things around.
“The difference was we just brought way more energy to the court after the first set,” Hononegah senior Emma Schroeder said. “We all decided we needed to play for each other instead of playing for ourselves. We just let the mistakes go and keep taking big swings and being confident.”
Schroeder said Wednesday’s win could turn into something even bigger.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Schroeder said. “I was super proud of how we played last night, considering it was our first game. Coming out here tonight with a positive attitude was big, and to not let last night affect tonight was really important.”
Schroeder was a menace in the middle, both offensively and defensively. She had several key kills in the second set as the Indians mounted a comeback.
The team chemistry is strong after just a few months of down time coming off the rare spring volleyball season necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coming in we clicked super well in the first practice,” Schroeder said. “Especially the seniors, we’ve played together for four years now. It was just really natural and we all trusted each other right away.”
The Indians were led on the floor by Keira Shannon’s 20 digs and 15 kills. Olivia Heidel finished with 27 assists, while libero Ember Gunnink added nine digs and an ace.
“That was the first time Ember has ever played libero,” Hononegah coach Kaylee Libby said. “It was just kind of a gut feeling to give her the jersey. I knew she had good ball control and she’s athletic. She’s a fiery kid, and I figured she was somebody that I could tell to go out there and dig balls. She did a great job for us.”
Gunnink, a junior, said she wasn’t intimidated by Libby’s request.
“It was pretty crazy at first,” Gunnink said. “But I knew I had my teammates behind me when I needed them. Tonight just showed us that if we have confidence in ourselves, we can do it.”
The Indians, who figure to compete at the top of the conference as per usual, will continue their NIC-10 schedule Thursday when they face Belvidere.
For now, Libby is content with a 1-1 start.
“We were down 24-22 and came up with some really big shots to save it,” Libby said. “And in the third set, you could see that we really got it rolling and were playing the way we wanted to. Sometimes we have to convince our kids that they are great at volleyball, but it was really good to see them fight and come out with a win.”