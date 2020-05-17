ROSCOE— Leave it to the spring of 2020 to rain on a parade.
Six Hononegah softball seniors gathered at what was intended to be their second home this spring: Swanson Park.
The girls, all of them by now finished with their schoolwork and ready for a graduation ceremony that will be held virtually, were supposed to have just finished with their final home game and readying themselves for a potentially deep run in the IHSA playoffs.
Instead, the senior six were perched together, distanced as much as possible while sitting under a tent as the rain poured down.
A fire truck, a police car and 20 or so vehicles, full of family and friends wishing they could have seen what the season held for these six and their teammates, rolled in, making an even bigger mess out of the already-soaked and muddy parking lot.
Despite the conditions brought on first by a global pandemic and, more presently, Mother Nature, Hononegah senior Brooke Wintlend wore a broad smile on her face.
“We were just told to go here and wait for a surprise,” Wintlend said. “We didn’t have any idea what was going to happen. Then we saw the fire truck and all the cars. We were supposed to have senior day two days ago, so this was really nice of them to do this.”
The gathering, organized by a Hononegah family, honored seniors Olivia Swanson, Renee Laird, Jenelle Barnhardt, Madi Shaw, and Emma Harris to go along with Wintlend.
Hononegah finished 32-4 and won their first regional title since 2014 in 2018, and Wintlend was eager to see what this year’s team could do.
“We know that we lost a lot of people from last year,” Wintlend said. “But we were excited to prove that we could be just as good.”
Indians coach Dan Bohn, eager for his second year at the helm, was just as excited.
“I couldn’t wait to see what this team could do,” Bohn said. “We had a good mix of sped and power, and I think we were going to have some really good pitching, too. We lost seven seniors last year, and some of these girls played on the JV team just so they could get regular playing time. I think this year was going to show that we made the right move, because they were going to be ready to play.”
Bohn was particularly impressed with the play of Wintlend, who will play at UW-Green Bay beginning in the fall.
“Brooke was just crushing the ball in the two weeks we had practice,” Bohn said. “Everything was jumping off her bat. And she did a great job as a leader, too, all the way from the fall open gyms on. From day one until 10 of practice before we got shut down, they were playing completely like a team and everyone was pushing each other to get better. We were ready for the season to start.”
Bohn said four freshman were scheduled to make the varsity roster, including pitcher Sierra Armstrong, who was going to team with Braxton Brown to do work in the circle.
Allie Clutter and shortstop Kendall Johnson were scheduled to be stalwarts in the lineup, while Shaw was scheduled to be the regular catcher.
Meanwhile, Wintlend finally has an actual happening on her calendar. Her travel team, the St. Charles (IL) Silver Hawks, has a tournament in Indiana on June 14.
“We should still be able to get the second half of my travel schedule complete,” Wintlend said. “So it’s not like I’ll never pick up a softball again. But I do wish we could have gotten to show what we could do this year.”
