MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — The Hononegah volleyball team met an old nemesis Thursday night: Adversity.
The Indians haven't met her much this season. After all, they lost just one NIC-10 match to a team not named Belvidere North, and had performed well in several tournaments.
But after Guilford dispatched them 25-21 in the first set in the IHSA Class 3A regional finals, sure enough, they had to respond.
And did they ever. The Indians rallied for wins of 25-18 and 25-21 to take home the trophy.
Hononegah will take on Libertyville in the sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. in Fox Lake Monday.
The Indians first priority was to slow down the force that is Ella Holmstrom. The Guilford outside hitter, who ahas long been committed to play at Indiana, is one formidable foe.
After having her way for much of the first set, both the Indians' back row and their block stepped up big-time, helping in large measure to turn the match around.
"Ella can do everything," Hononegah coach Kaylee Libby said. "She can hit lines, she can hit cross, she can tip. She can do whatever she wants. A big part of our game plan was how can we stop her.
"Going into the match I knew we had to get 50 percent of our balls to the middle and 50 percent to the pins. I knew we could score in the middle. The question was, could we pass well enough to do it. Lili Hagg was a blocking machine out there."
Ella Jensen also played a key role in the victory with several kills down the stretch. She said her team's ability to handle the emotional roller coaster was critical.
"We have worked on weathering the storm so much this year," Jensen said. "That's what volleyball is all about, no matter what level you are at. If I could say anything about my team tonight, it's that we weathered the storm. Volleyball is a game of mistakes, and it can be really tough to get through it. Ella is an amazing player, but tonight you saw what happens when a team comes together and plays as one. I'm just really proud of my entire team."
Libero Abby Bergrstom was a back row phenom, diving to the floor again and again to dig out Holmstrom's poweful spikes with little to no regard for her own body.
"You get the adrenaline going, you don't even think about it," Bergstrom said. "Whenever we were down, we just did our best to fight back. This was the regional championship. We had to come together as a team and I think we did that."
Bergrstrom said the battle should give her team confidence as they move into sectionals.
"It's always a great match with Guilford," Bergstrom said. "They beat us the last time. It was a really tough upset. But we just wanted to play them again so bad, so when we found out we were going to, we got really excited. They are a great team, and it was a great win for us."
The Indians haven't faced Libertyville this season, but will meet up with the Wildcats, and more adversity, as they advance in the playoffs.