FOX LAKE, Ill. — The Hononegah volleyball team is following a similar script in its IHSA Class 3A playoff run.
And it's a little too dangerous for coach Kaylee Libby's liking.
Just as they did in the regional finals against Guilford last week, the Indians dropped the first set before roaring back to win the next two.
Monday night's victim was Algonquin Jacobs in the sectional semifinals, held at Fox Lake Grant High School.
Jacobs controlled the first set, winning 25-19, and opened up an 8-3 lead in the second set before the Indians eventually prevailed 25-21 before Hononegah closed out the match, 25-21 in the decisive third set.
Wednesday, the Indians (30-7) will take on Huntley (27-11), who easily dispatched St. Charles East in the other semifinals.
"Our warmup was really flat when we arrived, and so was the first set," Libby said. "I told the team that they've got an hour and 15 minute bus ride here to get yourself mentally prepared. This can't be the new us, where we start passive, afraid to make a mistake. Then we start flat in the second set, then have one good rotation, and get rolling for the rest of the match."
Keira Shannon played a critical role in the Indians' first staying in the match, then eventually coming out on top.
"She was great for us," Libby said. "Mentally she was really strong. I thought she passed really well, and she hit really high, which was great."
The Indians led 23-19 when Shannon pounded a kill on the line in the back right corner, and Hononegah closed out the match from there.
Shannon said the team stayed strong despite the difficulties of the slow start.
"Tonight was all about being reliable," Shannon said. "You've got to be a reliable teammate, and you have to trust in each other. We kept that next point mentality all night long. Dwelling on past points can really eat away at you."
Shannon finished the match with 12 kills and eight digs. Ella Jensen was again a force in the middle, finishing with six kills, including two in the match's final stretch, and a team-best five blocks.
The atmosphere in the cavernous gym was hardly sectional-worthy. With little to no student support behind the Indians, and just a small smattering of Jacobs fans, it felt more like an early-season tournament than it did a match with everything on the line.
"Today was hard for a number of reasons," Shannon said. "It's a Monday. Some of us had really stressful days at school. We are student-athletes, and it's easy to forget that. We didn't have the greatest start, but being able to be better in the second and third was great for us."
Maddy Dobnick finished with four aces and authored two critical serving runs as the Indians charged back into the match.
"There was a time early in that second set where I really wondered how we were going to come back," Jensen said. "But we relied on each other. Keira was huge for us, keeping it together. We just have to come out Wednesday and avoid having a warmup set. We will work hard in practice tomorrow and come out ready to play."
The Indians and Huntley have already met once this season, with Huntley coming out on top in three tight sets. The match is scheduled to start at Grant High School at 6 p.m.