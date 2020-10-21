LOVES PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah cross country teams got a close look at the future Wednesday afternoon.
The Indians gathered at the site of the IHSA Class 3A regionals, Sportscore II, to get familiar with the terrain they will face Saturday in the 11-team regional.
The goal for both squads is similar: Advance to the sectional meet, which in the year of COVID, will be the final meet of the season. The top five teams in the meet will advance, along with some individuals from non-qualifying squads.
The girls squad is coming off the high that was winning the NIC-10 conference race Saturday in Rockford.
Girls coach Darryl Rohrer said the team has a strong chance to advance to the sectional meet.
“There are going to be some really good teams that are coming up from the suburbs,” Rohrer said. “The big nemesis will be Huntley. We’ve battled with them for the last six years, and we’ve gone back and forth. They beat us last year by about 20 points, and they have at least four of their top five runners back from last year. Algonquin Jacobs, a new team to our regional, have a really strong top two, and after that we match up well with them. Top three would certainly be the goal, and I’d love to finish second. Huntley would be tough to get, but I’m hoping we run with them as well as we can.”
The Indians’ signature pack running was never more evident than in the NIC-10 race, when the top five runners were separated by just 20 seconds. The top three of Indigo Sterud, Lauren Johnston and Hailey Henry have traded spots as leader of the pack.
“It’s always fun because I never know who’s going to come in first,” Rohrer said. “There are times when I think it’s going to be Lauren, but it’ll be Indigo. And the same with Hailey. But I know that Hailey loves to show up in big meets, so hopefully we see that on Saturday.”
The boys don’t have that seem feel-good vibe heading into the regional. Hononegah coach Mark McLarty said the team didn’t perform to his expectations at the conference meet, where they finished in second place.
“We just didn’t run as well as we could’ve as a whole,” McLarty said. “The big exception we had was Bailen Estrada. He’s been our number two guy all year, and he finished fourth overall in the conference. He beat kids that he hasn’t beaten all season. The kid that won the race, when we went against him earlier this year, beat Bailen by 50 seconds. This time, he beat him by 12 seconds, so the improvement was great. We just need to get our kids on the back end to step up a little bit. I think they’ll be ready to go. We definitely have the talent to
Nathan Halbrader won every meet he ran in the regular season, but came up just short in the conference meet.
“He had such a fantastic regular season for us,” McLarty said. “Saturday was just one of those days where he didn’t run his best race, and unfortunately it was at the conference meet. I think he’s going to rebound. Dekalb has a kid that runs around 15:20, so the goal for him is to go out with those fast guys and see what he can do. He runs over 50 miles per week, so he’s ready to handle anything.”
Racing begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with the girls race.